Canadian judge agrees to postpone Meng Wanzhou extradition hearings

Huawei CFO lawyers had requested a three-month delay in the extradition case to the United States to review the newly released bank documents.

A judge in Canada has agreed to postpone the hearings in the case against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who faces extradition to the United States.

Meng’s lawyers earlier this week asked the BC Supreme Court to delay final arguments in the case until August to allow them to review documents recently released by Huawei’s bank.

The documents were released as part of an agreement reached in Hong Kong between the Chinese telecommunications giant and HSBC.

CBC News reported on Wednesday that Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes had granted the defense request and agreed to adjourn the case until early August.

Extradition hearings were initially scheduled to end next month.

Canadian authorities arrested Meng, Huawei’s CFO, in Vancouver in December 2018 on a US extradition warrant, where she is wanted on fraud charges for allegedly violating US sanctions against Iran.

She has dismissed the charges and her lawyers hope the newly released bank documents will be essential to her defense.

Meng’s case has caused friction between Canada and China, where two canadian citizens were arrested in 2018 for espionage.

Canadian officials have accused Beijing of arresting Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig in retaliation for Meng’s arrest – a charge the Chinese government has dismissed.

The scheduled resumption of Meng’s extradition proceedings on Monday was expected to last three weeks and would have been the final step in his two-and-a-half-year legal fight against extradition.

Meng is currently under house arrest in Vancouver.