Canadian health officials warn of an “urgent need” to immunize young adults.
As another wave of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations increases in parts of Canada, its public health agency is urging young people, a demographic lagging behind in the country’s vaccination campaign, to roll up their sleeves.
In a new analysis released on FridayThe Public Health Agency of Canada said there was an “urgent need” to increase immunizations among Canadians between the ages of 18 and 39 to reduce the risk of hospitals being overwhelmed. He noted that there was an immediate “window of opportunity” to slow down transmissions.
Sixty-eight percent of all Canadians are fully immunized and 75 percent have received at least one dose, according to The New York Times database. In comparison, only 53 percent of Americans are fully immunized and 62 percent have received at least one dose.
Of Canadians who are eligible for the vaccine, aged 12 and over, 77 percent are fully immunized. However, the rate is much lower for people in their twenties and thirties. Health officials say about 63 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 29 have received both doses, while 68 percent of adults in their 30s are fully immunized.
As in other countries, the highly contagious Delta variant has increased cases and hospitalizations in Canada in recent weeks. As of Thursday, the seven-day average of new cases in Canada was 3,489, up 56% from two weeks earlier, according to the Times database. Deaths increased by 8% over the same period.
Hospitalizations also rose 34% over the past week and were dominated by unvaccinated patients, the country’s director of public health Dr Theresa Tam said in a statement. declaration.
The upward trend could reach more than 15,000 cases per day by October if vaccination rates do not increase, the agency’s modeling showed. But, the increase in cases could also be curbed if other public health measures succeed in reducing transmissions by 25%, the agency said.
Some provinces could achieve this by limiting access to a number of public places to fully immunized people. Quebec and Manitoba have started vaccination passport systems this week, requiring individuals to show electronic or physical proof of vaccination to enter certain places, including restaurants. British Columbia and Ontario are expected to impose similar restrictions later this month.
The Ontario government announced its vaccination passport system on Wednesday. The next day, bookings from people seeking vaccinations more than doubled, Provincial Minister of Health Christine Elliott, said on twitter. “Today we are already seeing thousands more Ontarians rolling up their sleeves, nearly half of whom are getting their first dose,” she said.
Other provinces have gone in a different direction.
Alberta, which does not have a vaccine passport system, reinstated an indoor mask requirement on Friday and announced a cash incentive $ 100 Canadian on a prepaid debit card for people over 18 who get vaccinated before October 14. The province also awarded the second of three lottery prize a million Canadian dollars each to boost vaccinations, and dozens of other low prizes. The province has the highest rate of active coronavirus cases in the country, according to national public health data.