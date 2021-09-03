Canadian health officials warn of an “urgent need” to immunize young adults.

As another wave of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations increases in parts of Canada, its public health agency is urging young people, a demographic lagging behind in the country’s vaccination campaign, to roll up their sleeves.

In a new analysis released on FridayThe Public Health Agency of Canada said there was an “urgent need” to increase immunizations among Canadians between the ages of 18 and 39 to reduce the risk of hospitals being overwhelmed. He noted that there was an immediate “window of opportunity” to slow down transmissions.

Sixty-eight percent of all Canadians are fully immunized and 75 percent have received at least one dose, according to The New York Times database. In comparison, only 53 percent of Americans are fully immunized and 62 percent have received at least one dose.

Of Canadians who are eligible for the vaccine, aged 12 and over, 77 percent are fully immunized. However, the rate is much lower for people in their twenties and thirties. Health officials say about 63 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 29 have received both doses, while 68 percent of adults in their 30s are fully immunized.