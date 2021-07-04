Canadian Army to provide air support as British Columbia tackles wildfires

Authorities in the western province of British Columbia are battling large fires that broke out after a historic heat wave.

The Canadian Army will provide air support to the Western Province of British Columbia (BC) as it fights a series of massive forest fires which erupted after days of record temperatures.

In one declaration On Sunday, the federal government said the military would help transport “personnel, supplies and equipment to and out of areas affected by the fires” in the province, as well as assistance with any emergency evacuations. .

Bill Blair, Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, mentionned military support would be available until July 19.

“Canadians can rest assured that all levels of government are working together to keep British Columbians and their communities safe,” Blair said in the release.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes due to the fires, which come after a record-breaking heat wave is believed to have contributed to hundreds of deaths throughout the province, according to local authorities.

Experts say climate change is worsening extreme weather events, such as the wildfires and heat wave seen in British Columbia – and this has prompted the Canadian government to move away from large fossil fuel projects, such as pipelines.

On Sunday afternoon, a BC Wildfire Service dashboard shown 184 fires were still active in British Columbia, and officials said they feared more could be started.

“Unfortunately, we expect another lightning bolt to move through the southern interior regions,” said Jean Strong, provincial fire information officer. reported by CBC News. “And if we see that… I would expect to see more ignitions.”

Local media reported that at least two people died in the village of Lytton, about 275 km (170 miles) northeast of Vancouver in the interior of British Columbia, after massive fires and smoke overwhelmed the community and forced a quick evacuation on Wednesday.

Lytton had previously broken the Canadian record for the highest temperature several days in a row.

Chief Matt Pasco of the Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council, which includes the Lytton First Nation, condemned the evacuation in an interview with The Canadian Press this weekend.

Pasco accused the government of ignoring the needs of the community in the early hours of the emergency. “It was a terrible attempt at what they are supposed to do,” he told the news agency. “They had processes in place for our cattle but none for the Nlaka’pamux.”

Government of British Columbia has acknowledged that ‘early communication’ with Indigenous leaders ‘has not lived up to expectations’, CP reported.

In a statement released on Sunday, the province said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) “continue to do everything possible to ensure that all residents and evacuees from the village of Lytton and neighboring Indigenous communities are safe and taken. into account”.

The government has also urged residents who have been evacuated from their homes to register with authorities “so their loved ones and communities know where you are and that you are safe.”

He said emergency aid services have been set up to provide the evacuees with food, clothing and a place to stay, while reception centers have also been established in several locations, including in the cities of Kamloops, Chilliwack and Kelowna.