Canadian admits to fabricating detailed terrorism story in New York Times podcast

OTTAWA – A Canadian admitted in court on Friday that he made up stories about his service as an Islamic State fighter and executioner in Syria. In return, Canadian authorities dropped criminal charges against him for carrying out a hoax involving the threat of terrorism.

The man, Shehroze Chaudhry, had posted fabricated stories of his life as a terrorist in Syria on social media from 2016, according to a joint statement of the facts between prosecutors and the defense. He then repeated them to several news outlets, including the New York Times, which then amplified his accounts, according to the statement.

Mr. Chaudhry, who is now 26, had come to regret giving interviews to the media and “wanted to finish school and change his life,” the statement said.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the charges because Mr. Chaudhry’s accounts “were errors resulting from immaturity – not of sinister intent and certainly not of criminal intent,” wrote his lawyer, Nader R Hasan, in an email.