Canada’s Trudeau leaves door open for Taliban sanctions as G7 looms – Times of India
MONTREAL: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left the door open to sanctions Taliban Monday, noting that the Islamist group which now controls Afghanistan remains a “terrorist entity”.
“Canada has long recognized that the Taliban are terrorists and harbor terrorists. That is why they are on the terrorist list. So, yes, we can talk about sanctions, ”Trudeau told reporters.
On Tuesday, the leaders of the group of rich countries of the G7 – Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States – will meet virtually on Afghanistan.
Trudeau said he “looks forward to ‘a conversation’ shortly with my fellow G7 leaders as we consider what more we can do.”
Britain, which currently holds the rotating G7 presidency, said relief from existing sanctions “will depend on the behavior of the Taliban.”
The Islamist group came to power in mid-August, nearly 20 years after the overthrow of its first regime in 2001 by the US invasion of Afghanistan.
The United States and its allies rush to evacuate tens of thousands of people from the country before the American president Joe bidendeadline of August 31 for the final withdrawal of all its forces.
But with the European Union and Britain saying it would be impossible to get everyone out by then, Biden is under pressure to extend the deadline.
Britain said on Monday it would urge the United States to extend it, while the Taliban warned any delay would have “consequences.”
Trudeau did not reveal his position on the extension of the deadline.
He said Canada’s goal remains “to get as many Afghans to safety as possible”.
The situation remains “volatile and chaotic” near Kabul airport, where thousands of terrified Afghans fleeing the Taliban regime have gathered for days in an attempt to get on an evacuation flight, senior officials said Monday. Canadian government officials.
Canada resumed flights to Kabul on Thursday for the first time since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital.
Four flights took off from Kabul to Canada, the last of which carried 436 Canadian citizens and Afghan nationals on Sunday.
Nearly 900 Afghans have arrived in Canada under a special new immigration program, Canadian officials said. Canada recently pledged to welcome 20,000 Afghan refugees under this program.
