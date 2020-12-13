World
Canada warns people with allergies to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine – Times of India
OTTAWA: Health Canada warned people with allergies to any of the ingredients in the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine not to receive it.
In a notification on Saturday, the Federal Health Policy Agency said it issued the warning after responding to two reports of anaphylactoid reactions vaccine in the United Kingdom, Xinhua News Agency reported.
The reactions occurred on December 8 and both people had a history of severe allergic reactions and were on epinephrine auto-injectors.
They were both treated and recovered.
“As vaccine rollout begins in Canada, Canadians may wonder about the risks of allergic reactions.
“In Canada, all vaccines carry a warning about the risk of serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and vaccination clinics are equipped to handle these rare events,” the agency said in the notification.
Health Canada has listed the ingredients of the vaccine and also urged people who have had a severe allergic reaction to any other vaccine, medicine or food to speak to their healthcare professional before receiving the vaccine.
He said he reviewed the available evidence related to allergic reactions and concluded that the available public health guidelines are appropriate and does not recommend any modification of the use of the product at this time.
He stressed that he would continue to monitor this situation closely.
“If new safety concerns are confirmed, Health Canada will take appropriate action, which could include communicating any new risks to Canadians and health care providers or changing the recommended use of the product,” the notification said. .
He said he had not identified any major safety issues with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and that its benefits outweighed the risks.
“Side effects seen in clinical trials with Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine are similar to those seen with other vaccines, including injection site pain, body chills, fatigue and fever,” Health Canada said.
“These side effects will resolve on their own and pose no health risk.”
Last week the Prime Minister Justin trudeau announced that up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would be available by the end of December to launch the mass inoculation campaign in the country.
Pfizer was one of four vaccine candidates evaluated by Health Canada, and evaluation is underway for the Modern, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
In total, Canada has reportedly signed contracts guaranteeing access to 194 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccines with the option to purchase 220 million more.
Canada has so far reported a total of 458,527 coronavirus cases and 13,367 deaths.
