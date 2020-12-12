World
Canada-U.S. Border will remain closed until January 21 – Times of India
OTTAWA: The longest international border in the world, between Canada and the United States, will remain closed until January 21 due to Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday.
“Canada and the United States agreed today to keep our shared border closed until January 21,” Trudeau said at a press conference.
The border was initially closed in March to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
The closure has been renewed every month since. Only trade in goods and merchandise and essential travel are permitted.
A second wave of Covid-19 infections in Canada – with a total of nearly 450,000 cases reported on Friday – has forced several regions to reintroduce pandemic measures.
The United States is the most affected country in the world, with nearly 300,000 deaths in 15.7 million cases.
The border between the United States and Mexico will also remain closed until the same date, said Chad wolf, the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security, on Twitter.
“In order to continue to prevent the spread of COVID, the United States, Mexico and Canada will extend restrictions on non-essential travel until January 21. We are working closely with Mexico and Canada to maintain trade and essential travel protect our citizens from the virus, ”he tweeted.
