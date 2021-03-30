World
Canada suspends AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for those under 55 – Times of India
OTTAWA / TORONTO: Canadian health officials said on Monday they would stop offering AstraZenecaCovid-19 vaccine to people under the age of 55 and require a re-analysis of the risks and benefits of the vaccine based on age and gender.
The movements follow reports in Europe of rare but serious blood clots, bleeding and, in some cases, death after vaccination, mainly in young women. No such case has been reported in Canada, with approximately 307,000 doses of AstraZeneca administered.
The National Advisory Council on Immunization (NACI), a group of independent experts, said on Monday that the rate at which the bleeding complication was occurring was not yet clear. So far, 40% of people who have developed it have died, but that could decrease as more cases are identified and treated early, he said.
“From what is currently known, there is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of administering the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to adults under 55,” the council said in a recommendation written.
Seniors are at greater risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19, and the complication appears to be rarer in this age group, NACI said, so they may be offered the vaccine “with informed consent”.
In response to NACI’s guidance, Canada’s Council of Chief Medical Officers of Health, which includes provincial and federal officials, said it would suspend the vaccine for those under 55.
The council said it took into account that Canada had other vaccines available when making its decision. So far, most of Canada’s sourcing has come from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc.
Some 11.8% of the Canadian population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Reuters vaccine tracking system.
Separately, Health Canada, the country’s drug regulator, said it would add conditions to the authorizations of the AstraZeneca vaccine, including “a requirement that manufacturers conduct a detailed assessment of the benefits and risks of the vaccine by age and gender in the vaccine. Canadian context “.
Health Canada has said it is in talks with AstraZeneca and once it has the requested information it “will determine if further regulatory action is needed.”
It was not immediately clear how long the assessment might take.
“Patient safety remains the top priority for the company,” said Carlo Mastrangelo, chief executive officer of AstraZeneca Canada, in a statement. “We continue to work closely with Health Canada to share and submit safety data as it becomes available.”
MORE DOSES EXPECTED
The hiatus affects both versions of the vaccine approved in Canada: one granted to AstraZeneca Canada and a second for the Serum Institute of India (SII) – which manufactures its own version of the vaccine under license – and its Canadian partner, Verity Pharmaceuticals.
Many European countries briefly stopped using the Anglo-Swedish company vaccine while investigating incidents of blood clots earlier this month, but Canada continued to administer doses.
Almost all countries have since resumed use of the vaccine. But France broke with the advice of the European medical regulator and said on March 19 that it should only be given to people aged 55 or over. France said the decision was based on evidence that coagulation affects young people.
Canada expects to receive an additional 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week from the United States, which has yet to clear its use. Canada has ordered more than 20 million doses from AstraZeneca and SII.
Covid-19 cases have increased in Canada in recent weeks. British Columbia halted indoor meals and group fitness classes until April 19, as the number of cases hit a daily high on Monday.
Officials said the measures were a ‘circuit breaker’, to stop the spread of Covid-19 variants in the province. British Columbia has identified 270 cases of the P1 variant first identified in Brazil, which officials fear is more resistant to vaccines.
