Canada quarantines travelers in hotels: Sources – Times of India
TORANTO: Official familiar with the issue says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce stricter restrictions sure travelers response to new, possibly more contagious, variants of the novel coronavirus – including requiring travelers to quarantine themselves in a hotel at their own expense upon arrival Canada. The official spoke to the Associated press on condition of anonymity as they were not allowed to speak before the scheduled Friday announcement.
Trudeau said such measures could be imposed suddenly and bluntly warned against non-essential overseas travel.
A second official said the reason for the new measures was concern over new variants of the virus and said they were designed to discourage travel, especially to sunny destinations during the March holidays. The official also spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of permission to speak before the announcement.
Canada already requires those entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days and show a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of arrival. The suggested measure would require self-isolation in a hotel rather than at home.
