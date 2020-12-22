Canada pledges $ 70 million to aid agency for Palestine refugees in crisis

Canadian funding will support poor and vulnerable refugees and comes as UNRWA faces “the worst financial crisis in its history.”

Canada has pledged 90 million Canadian dollars ($ 70 million) in aid to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, which has been rocked by two years of financial cuts from the United States and the United States. other donors.

Karina Gould, Canada’s Minister for International Development, said on Monday that the aid will be distributed over three years and “will help meet the growing needs of vulnerable Palestinian refugees” in the West Bank, Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.

The aid comes after the agency chief warned last month that it was facing the “worst financial crisis” in its history.

Known as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the organization operates schools and provides health and other humanitarian services to approximately 5.7 million Palestinians with refugee status.

“The needs of Palestinian refugees are undeniable, especially during a global pandemic: they face high rates of poverty, food insecurity and unemployment,” Gould said in a statement, adding that meeting the needs of Palestinian refugees was “part of the path to peace and prosperity in the Middle East”.

The funding will provide life-saving emergency assistance to some 465,000 Palestinian refugees in Syria and Lebanon and help meet basic education, health and livelihood needs of Palestinian refugees, the statement said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government restored aid to UNRWA in 2016 after it was cut four years earlier by his Conservative predecessor Stephen Harper.

From 2016 to 2019, Canada spent Can $ 110 million ($ 85.5 million) to support the agency. It also provided 1.5 million Canadian dollars ($ 1.1 million) in April to help it respond to the pandemic.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA’s commissioner general, said in November he was strapped for cash to pay staff salaries across the Middle East, and called for $ 70 million to pay 28,000 employees in full for November and December.

Israel has long pushed for the closure of UNRWA, arguing that this helped perpetuate conflict with the Palestinians.

He criticizes the agency’s method of classifying Palestinian refugees since their descendants are also eligible for status.

The administration of US President Donald Trump backed Israel by cutting aid in 2018.

Washington had paid UNRWA $ 300 million per year, or about a third of its annual base budget.

US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to resume funding for UNRWA, at least partially.