Canada is relaxing its hotel quarantine rule for vaccinated citizens arriving from abroad.
Fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents will be able to forgo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the country, the Canadian government said on Monday. The new policy spares them from a polarizing demand to remain in a government approved quarantine hotel.
The closure of Canada’s border with the United States to non-essential travel was recently extended until July 21, angering people on both sides of the border who were thwarted by family separations and the inability to plan a vacation or shopping trip.
The Canadian government has championed the hotel quarantine policy, which requires travelers to pre-book a minimum three-day stay at a government-approved hotel – at a non-refundable cost of up to C $ 2,000 – as a necessary measure to help keep the coronavirus at bay. Travelers are allowed to complete their home quarantine once the Covid-19 test they take on arrival at the airport comes back negative.
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the cautious approach was based on a desire to keep Canadians safe and not to “waste” hard-won progress in the fight against the coronavirus.
But critics lambasted the hotel quarantine policy as being too expensive and an attack on individual liberty. An advisory committee recently advised dropping the policy, saying many Canadians would rather pay a hefty fine rather than stay in hotels. Others chose to travel to the United States and then enter Canada by car, as the hotel quarantine policy did not apply to travelers arriving by land.
The relaxation of the hotel policy for fully vaccinated Canadian travelers takes effect at 11:59 p.m. EST on July 5. It was greeted with muffled glee because most Canadians are not yet fully immunized and because it does not apply to non-Canadians, Americans, unless they are service workers. essentials that are exempt from quarantine.
As of June 18, an estimated 4.9 million Canadians, or 13% of the population, had been fully immunized, and 19.5 million, or 51%, had received the first of two doses, according to data from the Department of Health public of Canada. These numbers are expected to increase rapidly once the country obtains larger quantities of vaccines.
