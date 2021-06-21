Canada is relaxing its hotel quarantine rule for vaccinated citizens arriving from abroad.

Fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents will be able to forgo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the country, the Canadian government said on Monday. The new policy spares them from a polarizing demand to remain in a government approved quarantine hotel.

The closure of Canada’s border with the United States to non-essential travel was recently extended until July 21, angering people on both sides of the border who were thwarted by family separations and the inability to plan a vacation or shopping trip.

The Canadian government has championed the hotel quarantine policy, which requires travelers to pre-book a minimum three-day stay at a government-approved hotel – at a non-refundable cost of up to C $ 2,000 – as a necessary measure to help keep the coronavirus at bay. Travelers are allowed to complete their home quarantine once the Covid-19 test they take on arrival at the airport comes back negative.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the cautious approach was based on a desire to keep Canadians safe and not to “waste” hard-won progress in the fight against the coronavirus.