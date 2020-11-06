Canada has not slept well since the US election
TORONTO – It was Robin Williams, of all people, who coined the phrase that I have heard repeatedly in Toronto over the past few weeks.
“You’re like a really nice apartment above a meth lab,” he said during an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit in 2013.
I read it on Twitter. I heard him standing in a socially distant line on the street. And more recently he launched the main editorial in one of Canada’s national newspapers, The Globe and Mail.
It was hard to concentrate here, with all the noise across the border. First, the coronavirus has gotten out of hand there. Then there were the Black Lives Matter protests and the counter protests. Now should I say it?
Tuesday’s election caused people all over the world shake.
Canadians ripped off their cuticles.
Not only do we live right upstairs in the United States, but we do whatever the close neighbors do – share things, make local improvement plans, kvetch, party together. The United States is not only our main trading partner, it is also our largest vacation spot. Despite Canada’s large size, two out of three residents live less than 100 km from the border and many of us have sisters, brothers and cousins there. (I have two sisters in California and a sister-in-law in North Carolina.)
I haven’t slept well in days, and neither have many of my friends and neighbors.
“I haven’t worked in two days because of an endless election in a country where I don’t live,” said Emmett Macfarlane, associate professor of political science at the University of Waterloo. on Twitter.
Recent polls show that up to four out of five Canadians wanted former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, to win the presidency. Canada’s political center tends to lean more to the left than that of the United States, making the Democratic Party a comfortable ideological home for many “red conservatives” – what we call the liberal right.
But it is not a question of policies. This is President Trump. Canadians really don’t like him – his confidence rating among Canadians has plummeted the lowest point of any US president over the past 20 years.
At first it was personal – he slapped the tariffs on the country’s steel and aluminum exports two years ago, threatened to cut Canada off from the continental free trade agreement, and insult Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was “very dishonest and weak,” moments after leaving the Group of 7 summit, which Trudeau hosted.
Since then, watching Mr. Trump politicize the coronavirus, slander his opponents and attack democratic institutions, many Canadians say it has become a question of morality.
“Even the right is morally offended by his behavior; conservatives have values, ”said Janice Stein, founding director of the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, after a night watching Fox News. “They are deeply offended by this man, who is frankly all about himself all the time. He’s a terrible narcissist. He’s a racist.
While Mr. Trudeau maintained a disciplined silence about the election, diplomatically saying he will work with all elected U.S. voters, New Democratic Party of Canada Leader Jagmeet Singh, spoke out against Mr. Trump at a press conference this week. “It would be better for the world if Trump loses, and I hope he loses today,” Singh said.
But as the predicted blue wave did not materialize and Canadians crouched in their sofas for another day watching Americans – many of whom are maskless – protest outside the vote counting centers, many realized that Mr. Trump was not an aberration. With deep support in the United States, it mirrors many of its American neighbors. Whether he wins or not, some 70 million people voted for him – roughly double the total population of Canada.
“Beyond Discouragement,” wrote a reader during a haiku contest hosted by the Toronto Star. “That so many people support his bigotry and his hatred.”
Even political analysts, who study the nuanced dynamics of the vote, have said that Mr. Trump’s widespread support signals a worrying cleavage in American identity.
“He tapped into something real – a feeling of disillusion and hopelessness,” said Lori Turnbull, director of the School of Public Administration and associate professor of political science at Dalhousie University in Halifax.
“Whether it hits 270 or not,” she said, “the challenge will be: is America able to restore the integrity of its institutions and its mythology and belief in an American dream? “
Canada shares the longest border in the world with the United States. Before, Canadians passed through it regularly – for vacations, family reunions or lunch. We haven’t done this since March, when the pandemic hit and the border was closed, like a long garage door. Despite the painful economic and personal ramifications, a overwhelming majority of Canadians want this border to remain closed until our American neighbors contain the spread of the virus, which this week, reaches record number of cases two days in a row.
Given this election, few of us think we will see our American brothers and sisters anytime soon.
“We had different administrations,” said Mike Bradley, who since 1988 has served as mayor of Sarnia, an industrial town across the Michigan River.
“I have never felt this collective angst about what is happening and what will happen in the future,” he said, stressing the Announcement Thursday evening that the election had been rigged. “Everyone is afraid of reprisals.”
He added, “I think Americans have changed in ways that are difficult to manage as Canadians.
Trans Canada
Aydin Aghdashloo, an artist at the center of the Iranian #MeToo movement’s accusations, is a Canadian citizen. While an exhibition of his work in Tehran was canceled, the executive director of Tirgan, an extremely popular Iranian cultural festival in Toronto, would not undertake not to invite him publicly.
Halloween was terrible in Quebec this year – two people were stabbed to death and five others were injured by a man dressed in medieval costume wielding a sword.
