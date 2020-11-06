Canada has not slept well since the US election

TORONTO – It was Robin Williams, of all people, who coined the phrase that I have heard repeatedly in Toronto over the past few weeks.

“You’re like a really nice apartment above a meth lab,” he said during an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit in 2013.

I read it on Twitter. I heard him standing in a socially distant line on the street. And more recently he launched the main editorial in one of Canada’s national newspapers, The Globe and Mail.

It was hard to concentrate here, with all the noise across the border. First, the coronavirus has gotten out of hand there. Then there were the Black Lives Matter protests and the counter protests. Now should I say it?