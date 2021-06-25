Canada has added more far-right American extremists to its list of banned terrorists
The Canadian government on Friday added more American neo-Nazis to its list of banned terrorist groups, another sign the country is going beyond the United States when it comes to recognizing these white supremacist extremists as threats. .
Additions follow Canada’s designation of the Proud Boys and other far-right groups based in the United States as terrorists in February.
Newly banned groups include:
- The Three Percenters, an American anti-government militant group with a growing presence in Canada. The name of the group, according to the Anti-Defamation League, stems from the dubious historical claim that only 3% of American settlers fought against the British during the War of Independence. At least six members of the group were indicted in the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol. Quoting documents given to journalists at a press conference, the Société Radio-Canada declared the Canadian government referred to the roles of two members in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year.
- James Mason, a Colorado neo-Nazi who pleaded for attacks by isolated actors against the US government to foment a white revolution. Mason has also shared tactical instructions on how to lead terrorist groups and is the author of a 1980s manual that is popular among extremists around the world. The Canadian government has also highlighted Mason’s ties to the violent neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, whose members were linked to several murders.
- The Aryan Strikeforce, a UK-based white supremacist group with branches in Canada and the US that advocate violence to overthrow governments and start a race war.
- An ISIS affiliate based in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Bill Blair, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, said in a declaration designations are an important tool to help authorities keep up with changing global threats and trends.
“Recent events should remove any doubt about the serious threat posed by ideologically motivated violent extremism,” Blair said. “Intolerance and hatred have no place in our society and the Government of Canada will continue to do everything possible to protect Canadians from all threats, including terrorism and violent extremism.
The designation of a group or individual as a “terrorist entity” under Canadian federal law prohibits individuals from joining and collaborating with groups. It also grants the government the power to freeze the assets of those involved in the groups and to charge anyone who supports them financially or materially. It may also make it easier for authorities to remove online content posted by banned extremists.
Following the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, Canada decided to declare four far-right or white supremacist groups as terrorist entities, marking the first time it has listed such groups. These included the Atomwaffen Division, the neo-fascist street fighting group the Proud Boys, the white supremacist accelerationist of The Base and the far-right Russian Nationalist Imperialist Movement. About two dozen people associated with the Proud Boys have been charged in connection with the FBI’s investigation into the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol.
President Joe Biden has declared that violent white supremacist extremists pose the most pressing threat to the United States today and called them “a stain on America’s soul.” Earlier this month, the White House released a plan to fight domestic terrorism, which calls for strengthening analysts, prosecutors and agents, but stops to suggest that new laws should be created to help.
The lack of specific laws describing domestic terrorism is one of the reasons the United States has not gone as far as Canada in designating American and foreign extremist groups as terrorist entities. Another is that the bar for such a designation is extremely high. The United States has designated only one extreme right-wing extremist group, the Russian Imperialist Movement, as a terrorist group.
In a call with BuzzFeed News and other reporters earlier this month, a senior Biden administration official, speaking on the merits, said discussions regarding any new national anti-terrorism laws were underway. and that no decision had been made before the release of the White House’s new plan.
“We concluded that we did not yet have the evidence base to decide whether we wanted to move in this direction or whether we have sufficient authority as it currently exists at the federal level,” the official said.
