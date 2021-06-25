Canada has added more far-right American extremists to its list of banned terrorists

The Canadian government on Friday added more American neo-Nazis to its list of banned terrorist groups, another sign the country is going beyond the United States when it comes to recognizing these white supremacist extremists as threats. .

Additions follow Canada’s designation of the Proud Boys and other far-right groups based in the United States as terrorists in February.

Newly banned groups include:

The Three Percenters, an American anti-government militant group with a growing presence in Canada. The name of the group, according to the Anti-Defamation League, stems from the dubious historical claim that only 3% of American settlers fought against the British during the War of Independence. At least six members of the group were indicted in the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol. Quoting documents given to journalists at a press conference, the Société Radio-Canada declared the Canadian government referred to the roles of two members in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year.

James Mason, a Colorado neo-Nazi who pleaded for attacks by isolated actors against the US government to foment a white revolution. Mason has also shared tactical instructions on how to lead terrorist groups and is the author of a 1980s manual that is popular among extremists around the world. The Canadian government has also highlighted Mason’s ties to the violent neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, whose members were linked to several murders.

The Aryan Strikeforce, a UK-based white supremacist group with branches in Canada and the US that advocate violence to overthrow governments and start a race war.

An ISIS affiliate based in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Bill Blair, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, said in a declaration designations are an important tool to help authorities keep up with changing global threats and trends.

“Recent events should remove any doubt about the serious threat posed by ideologically motivated violent extremism,” Blair said. “Intolerance and hatred have no place in our society and the Government of Canada will continue to do everything possible to protect Canadians from all threats, including terrorism and violent extremism.

The designation of a group or individual as a “terrorist entity” under Canadian federal law prohibits individuals from joining and collaborating with groups. It also grants the government the power to freeze the assets of those involved in the groups and to charge anyone who supports them financially or materially. It may also make it easier for authorities to remove online content posted by banned extremists.