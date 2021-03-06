World
Canada clears Johnson & Johnson vaccine, first to approve 4 – Times of India
TORONTO: Canada receives fourth vaccine to prevent Covid-19 as the country’s health regulator clears a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two, officials said on Friday.
Health experts eager to find unique option to speed up vaccination. Canada has also approved vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, and Health Canada is the first major regulator to approve four different vaccines, said Dr. Supriya Sharma, Chief Medical Advisor, Health Canada.
Like many countries, Canada has no domestic production and faced an immediate shortage of vaccines. So far, with the United States not allowing the export of locally made vaccines, Canada – like its other American neighbor, Mexico – has been forced to source vaccines from Europe and Europe. Asia.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada had an agreement with Johnson & Johnson for 10 million doses by September. It was not immediately clear when Canada would receive its first shipments.
But Trudeau said Pfizer would deliver 1.5 million more doses to Canada in March and 1 million more doses ahead of schedule in April and May.
“We have reason to be optimistic. We are going to be able to get things done,” Trudeau said. “ But at the same time, we also know that these are global supply chains that are falling into place and that there is always a possibility for disruptions. ”
The United States approved Johnson and Johnson last month. The US Food and Drug Administration said J & J’s vaccine provides strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death. One dose was 85% protective against the most serious Covid-19 disease in a massive study that spanned three continents – protection that has remained strong even in countries like South Africa, where the most concerning variants are spreading.
J&J is also seeking authorization for emergency use of its vaccine in Europe and from the World Health Organization. The company aims to produce around 1 billion doses worldwide by the end of the year. Last month, the island nation of Bahrain became the first to allow its use.
The vaccine shortage is so acute in Canada that provincial governments are now saying they will extend the interval between the two doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to four months rather than three to four weeks so that they can inoculate more quickly. people.
“That’s a reasonable recommendation. If we can get doses sooner, we don’t have to wait four months for second doses if the supply opens,” Sharma said.
Retired General Rick Hillier, who heads the immunization program, Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, said all adults could receive the first dose by June 20.
“Our goal would be to allow the province of Ontario to have a first needle in the arm of every eligible person who wants it before the first day of summer,” said Hillier.
The Manitoba provincial government now anticipates that it will be able to offer all eligible adults the first dose this spring _ months ahead of its previous plan.
“We may have more good news and good forecasts to share in the coming weeks,” Trudeau said.
Trudeau said officials had been assured by the European Union that deliveries of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to Canada would not be interrupted. A shipment of more than a quarter of a million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia was prevented from leaving the European Union when a European export control system was first used to ensure that large companies pharmaceutical companies respect their local contracts.
Trudeau noted that Canada is now receiving doses of Pfizer and Moderna from Europe and said those two companies should not experience disruption to exports from Europe. He said Canada would not receive doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Europe for months. Canada received 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca from India this month.
The Ontario provincial government, meanwhile, has announced it is lifting its stay-at-home order next week in Toronto, Canada’s largest city. Ontario will allow retailers to reopen their doors for in-person purchases, but only with a 25% capacity limit. Many restrictions will remain in place. Indoor and outdoor catering will continue to be prohibited. Hair salons cannot reopen either.
