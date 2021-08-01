Canada-based Iranian accused of exporting equipment that could be used to “measure nuclear fissile material”

A Iranian national who lives in Montreal reportedly exported laboratory equipment tested for nuclear non-proliferation reasons from the United States to Iran via Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, alias Reza Sarhang, was accused with two violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, as well as one count of conspiracy, one count of failure to submit export information and six counts of money laundering , according to an indictment of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Kafrani and his alleged co-conspirator, Seyed Reza Mirnezami, co-owner of Prolife Global, Ltd., which was based in Canada but was active in the United States and elsewhere.

In November 2015, Kafrani allegedly attempted to purchase mass spectrometry equipment from an American company.

“Mass spectrometry describes the analysis in nuclear science of the isotopic content of chemical samples and, in particular, measurements of the concentration of these elements using isotopic dilution techniques,” wrote Channing D. Phillips, attorney. Acting American for the District of Columbia, in the indictment. “They allow those who enrich uranium to determine the level of enrichment, which is an essential part of uranium enrichment for nuclear power and weapons efforts.”

Kafrani first tried to purchase the mass spectrometry equipment to import into Canada, but inquired about the cost of installation in the Middle East, eliciting a harsh response from American society.

“You know there are sanctions in place for Iran. I thought this equipment was going to Montreal QB. Thanks for wasting my time,” the US company said in an email to Kafrani.

After that, Kafrani and Mirnezami applied for licenses from the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control to export the laboratory equipment to Iran, but these licenses were twice denied.

Despite this, Kafrani was able to purchase three mass spectrometers and a sample changer for $ 110,739 from a second U.S. company in 2016, according to the indictment. He had the lab equipment shipped to Canada, then used a Canadian shipping company to re-export it to the UAE in September 2016. From there, he allegedly organized his shipment from the UAE to Iran.

A month later, Kafrani reportedly organized the shipment of two more mass spectrometers to Iran from the United States, via Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, while violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and money laundering charges carry a maximum penalty of 20. years in prison.