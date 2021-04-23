Canada bans passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days

Flights from the two South Asian countries have been suspended after the detection of cases of COVID-19 in travelers from the region.

Canada has banned all passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to the growing wave of COVID-19 cases in that region, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.

“Given the higher number of COVID-19 cases detected among air passengers arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan… I am suspending all commercial and private passenger flights arriving in Canada from India and of Pakistan for 30 days, ”Alghabra said at a press conference on Thursday.

The measure went into effect Thursday at 11:30 p.m. Eastern time (03:30 GMT on Friday).

It will not apply to cargo flights, Alghabra said, especially to ensure the continued shipment of vaccines, personal protective equipment and other essential goods.

Over one million people living in Canada are of Indian ancestry, while there are 100,000 Canadians of Pakistani ancestry.

India, which is experiencing an alarming surge from a ‘double mutant’ variant and super-spreader events, recorded the world’s highest daily number of coronavirus cases on Friday for a second day in a row, as the Daily deaths from COVID-19 have also been recorded. jumped by a record.

With 332,730 new cases, the total number of cases in India has now exceeded 16 million. Deaths increased by 2,263 to a total of 186,920, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu said overall, only 1.8% of travelers to Canada have tested positive for the coronavirus.

While India accounts for 20% of recent air travel to Canada, more than half of all positive border tests came from flights from the country, she said, adding that “a level all also high of cases … has also been linked to Pakistan. “.

In December, Canada briefly suspended flights from Britain over concerns about outbreaks of a variant of COVID-19.

Earlier Thursday, Parliament voted unanimously to urge the government to ban non-essential flights from COVID-19 hotspots where variants have increased, including India and Brazil.

Alghabra said there are currently no scheduled flights between Canada and Brazil, but added that “we will not hesitate to ban travel to other countries if science confirms it”.