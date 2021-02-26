Canada authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Canadian drug regulator on Friday cleared the AstraZeneca vaccine along with a version of it developed by the Serum Institute of India. The vaccine, which was developed with the University of Oxford, has not yet been licensed in the United States, but was key to the rapid deployment of vaccination.

Addition of third vaccine, in addition to Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech offerings, could help Canada allay growing discontent on the slow pace of vaccination in the country.

“The vaccines will continue to arrive faster and faster,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference. “We now have a safe and effective third vaccine.”

Trudeau said the government expects to receive, within days, about 500,000 out of an order of two million doses of the Serum Institute version of the vaccine, known as Covishield. About 20 million doses will start arriving from AstraZeneca in the spring.