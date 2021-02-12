Canada asks air travelers to wait for COVID tests at hotels

Air travelers to Canada quarantine in a hotel from February 22, pending the outcome of a coronavirus test, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Trudeau had previously announced that stricter restrictions would be placed on non-essential air travelers in response to new variants of the coronavirus that are likely to be more contagious.

Government officials have confirmed that, with few exceptions, non-essential air travelers will be required to book a three-night stay at a government-authorized hotel at their own expense prior to their departure to Canada.

Those crossing the US border by land will not have to self-isolate in a hotel, but will be required to show a negative test taken within three days of arrival and be tested upon arrival as well as at the end of a 14-day quarantine at home or elsewhere.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said less than five percent of those crossing the land border are non-essential, which is why hotel stay is not mandatory for those entering by ground route.

Canada, a country of nearly 36 million people, has confirmed more than 823,000 cases of the coronavirus and has suffered 21,142 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The measures particularly affect Canadian “snowbirds” that winter abroad and return home in the spring.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said vaccinated Canadians would not be exempted because research still does not show whether people vaccinated can still pass the virus to others.

Some Canadian “snowbirds” get vaccinated in Florida and Arizona.

‘Snowbirds’ Kathy and Bud Scott pose for a photo at their home on December 3, 2020 in West Valley, Utah, USA [File: Rick Bowmer/AP Photo]

Trudeau said test results could take up to three days to become available, and he previously said the cost of a hotel stay for air travelers could be Canadian $ 2,000 (US $ 1,576) .

The high cost of staying at a hotel includes the cost of security, food, and the steps hotels will need to take to keep their workers safe.

Travelers would then isolate themselves at home or elsewhere if the test were negative. Canada is already forcing those entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days and bans non-essential travel to the country.

The Canadian Snowbird Association said the cost of hotel stay poses financial hardship for many, and travelers who test negative should be able to quarantine in their homes.

Some snowbirds return before a hotel stay is mandatory. Dr Morley Rubinoff, 71, told The Associated Press he left his apartment in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, about six weeks earlier this year to avoid what he called “hotel hell.” .

The semi-retired dental specialist said he arrived in Mexico on Dec.31 and planned to stay until mid-March before returning to Toronto.

Public health official Theresa Tam said on Friday there had been more than 429 cases of a worrying variant first identified in the UK, and 28 cases of the variant initially identified in South Africa reported in eight provinces. So far, there has been only one report of the variant first found in Brazil.

While Canada has concluded contracts for many more vaccines that what it needs to cover its population, they have been slow to arrive, frustrating many who see a faster deployment to the neighboring United States.

Canadian officials said Trudeau spoke to US President Joe Biden about the possibility of obtaining Pfizer vaccines from a plant near Michigan, the first 100 million doses of which are already under contract with the US government.

“I think the president was clear publicly and certainly in private when the conversation took place that his focus now is to make sure Americans are vaccinated,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, asked about Canada on Friday.

Canada, which has no domestic production, has contracts for Europe and elsewhere.

Trudeau said he had spoken with the chief executive of Pfizer and confirmed that he had confirmed that Canada would receive four million doses from that company before the end of March, as well as 10.8 million doses in April, May and June – more than previously announced.

Trudeau also said that Canada was still purchasing four million Moderna vaccines and was considering the possibility of obtaining vaccines in India.