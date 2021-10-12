Can we make transport safe and sustainable? An interview with the head of motorsport, Jean Todt

Jean Todt, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, sits down for an interview with UN News., By UN News / Jérôme Longué

Although he was known as “Mr Speed” during his career as a highly successful rally co-driver in the 1960s and 1970s, Jean Todt focused on reducing the annual number of fatalities in road crashes. the road, in his capacity as special envoy of the United Nations. for road safety.

Mr. Todt is well placed to comment on the upcoming transition to electric vehicles: as president of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA, the governing body of motorsport), he was instrumental in creating Formula E, a fully electric racing championship. . Although a strong supporter of electric vehicles, Mr. Todt frequently advocates for the developing world, where any type of car, whether electric or fossil fuel, is beyond the reach of many citizens, and where the vast majority of road accidents happen.

UN News spoke to Mr. Todt before the United Nations Sustainable transport conference, which takes place in Beijing, and online, October 14-16.

The Road Safety Envoy will be one of the speakers at the event, which will focus on ways to reduce the negative environmental, social and health impacts of transport, and improve access to safe and reliable mobility. , especially for vulnerable groups.

Unsplash / Rangga Cahya Nugraha The world’s largest public bus system in Jakarta, Indonesia begins a transition to electric buses.

Transport demand is expected to triple over the next 35 years: is a sustainable transport future really possible?

When it comes to transport, there is a real gap between the developed world and the developing world. It is fascinating to hear about new technologies such as electric vehicles or self-driving cars, but many developing countries do not even have access to public transport.

One of the objectives of Sustainable Development Goal 11 is to provide all citizens with access to public transport systems by 2030, and we are a long way from that goal.

If we look at road safety, 1.3 million people die in road accidents each year, and 92% of them live in developing countries.

So how do we solve this problem and how can we create a safer and more sustainable future of transportation? I would say that if it concerns everyone, the problem must ultimately be dealt with by governments.

They need to make transportation a priority. I am French and in 1973 some 18,000 people were killed on the roads. Today, with three times as many vehicles, 3,000 have died. I have the impression that, on the roads, the developing world is half a century behind the developed world.

Unsplash / Yoel J Gonzalez People wait for a slight change at a crosswalk in San Francisco, United States.

If rich countries switch to electric vehicles, is there a risk that developing countries will be inundated with concerns about combustion engines? What do you think this would mean for road safety and for climate change?

We need to work with governments, automakers, motorcycle manufacturers, to ensure that these countries have access to vehicles of minimum standards.

And we know how to do it: It involves education, law enforcement, good quality infrastructure, and good post-crash care.

When it comes to climate change, “green fuel” will be a game-changer. We don’t have to wait for electric cars to be introduced everywhere on the planet, we can very quickly have access to green fuel, and it is urgent.

You mentioned the United Nations objective of access to public transport for all by 2030. How do you get there?

It is not an easy question. It was an important goal, but the question is how to achieve it, and it is difficult to see a clear roadmap to achieve this result. But the important thing is to remedy the situation, and it is essential to have ambition.

We also need to monitor the evolution of these goals, which is why I am very anxious to see what will happen at the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Transport in China.

(This interview has been edited for clarity and length)