Can vaccinated people spread the virus? We don’t know, say scientists.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday returned to controversial comments from its director, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, suggesting that people vaccinated against the coronavirus never get infected or pass the virus on to others.

The claim called into question the precautions that the agency had urged those vaccinated to take last month, such as wearing masks and only meeting in limited circumstances with unvaccinated people.

“Dr. Walensky spoke widely during this interview, ”a spokesperson for the agency told The Times. “It is possible that some fully vaccinated people could contract Covid-19. The evidence is not clear if they can spread the virus to others. We continue to assess the evidence. “

The agency was responding in part to criticism from scientists who noted that current research was nowhere near enough to say that vaccinated people cannot spread the virus.