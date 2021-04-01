Can vaccinated people spread the virus? We don’t know, say scientists.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday returned to controversial comments from its director, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, suggesting that people vaccinated against the coronavirus never get infected or pass the virus on to others.
The claim called into question the precautions that the agency had urged those vaccinated to take last month, such as wearing masks and only meeting in limited circumstances with unvaccinated people.
“Dr. Walensky spoke widely during this interview, ”a spokesperson for the agency told The Times. “It is possible that some fully vaccinated people could contract Covid-19. The evidence is not clear if they can spread the virus to others. We continue to assess the evidence. “
The agency was responding in part to criticism from scientists who noted that current research was nowhere near enough to say that vaccinated people cannot spread the virus.
The data suggests that “it’s much harder for people who have been vaccinated to get infected, but don’t think for a second that they can’t be infected,” said Paul Duprex, director of the Center for Vaccine Research at the University of Pittsburgh.
In a TV interview with Rachel Maddow of MSNBC, Dr Walensky mentioned published data by the CDC showing that one dose of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 80% effective in preventing infection, and two doses were 90% effective.
This certainly suggested that transmission from vaccinated people might be unlikely, but Dr. Walensky’s comments suggested that protection was complete. “Our data from the CDC now suggests that people vaccinated do not carry the virus, do not get sick,” she said. “And that it’s not just in clinical trials, it’s also in real world data.”
Dr Walensky went on to stress the importance of continuing to wear masks and maintaining precautions, even for people who have been vaccinated. Yet the brief comment was widely interpreted as saying that the vaccines offered full protection against infection or transmission.
In a pandemic that regularly breeds scientific misunderstanding, experts have said they are sympathetic to Dr Walensky and his obvious desire for Americans to continue to take precautions. It was only on Monday that she said the increase in the number of cases left her with a sense of “impending doom.”
“If Dr. Walensky had said that most people who get vaccinated don’t carry viruses, we wouldn’t be having this discussion,” said John Moore, virologist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City.
“What we do know is that vaccines are very effective against infection – there is more and more data on this – but nothing is 100%,” he added. “This is an important public health message that needs to be understood.”
Misinterpretation could disrupt the agency’s urgent calls for vaccination, some experts said. As of Wednesday, 30% of Americans had received at least one dose of a vaccine and 17% were fully immune.
“There can be no daylight between what the research shows – truly impressive but incomplete protection – and the way it’s portrayed,” said Dr Peter Bach, director of the Center for Health Policy and Outcomes at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
“This opens the door for skeptics who think the government is coating science,” Dr Bach said, “and completely undermines any remaining arguments that people should continue to wear masks after being vaccinated. “
All coronavirus vaccines are spectacularly successful in preventing serious illness and death from Covid-19, but their ability to prevent infection is less clear.
Vaccine clinical trials were designed only to assess whether vaccines prevent serious illness and death. CDC research on Monday brought the welcome conclusion that vaccines are also extremely effective at preventing infection.
The study recruited 3,950 health workers, emergency responders and others at high risk of infection. Participants washed their noses weekly and sent in the samples for testing, allowing federal researchers to track any infections, symptomatic or not. Two weeks after vaccination, the vast majority of people vaccinated remained virus-free, according to the study.
Follow-up data from clinical trials support this finding. In results released by Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday, for example, 77 people who received the vaccine had coronavirus infection, compared to 850 people who received a placebo.
“Obviously, some vaccinated people are infected,” said Dr Duprex. “We are stopping the symptoms, we are preventing people from entering hospitals. But we don’t make them completely resistant to infection. “
The number of vaccinated infected people is likely higher among those who receive vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, which have lower efficacy, experts said. (Still, these vaccines are worth taking because they consistently prevent serious illness and death.)
Infection rates may also be higher in people exposed to a variant of the virus that can bypass the immune system.
Cases across the country are once again on the rise, threatening a new wave. Dr Walensky’s comment came just a day after he made an emotional appeal to the American public to continue to take precautions.
“I ask you to hold on a little longer, to get yourself vaccinated when you can, so that all of these people we all love are still there when this pandemic ends,” she said.
Given the increasing numbers, it is especially important that those vaccinated continue to protect those who have not yet been immunized against the virus, experts said.
“Vaccinated people should not throw away their masks at this point,” said Dr. Moore. “This pandemic is not over.”