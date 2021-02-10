Can these fin hedge trimmers avoid a brush with extinction?

With the model, they tested how habitat, fishing pressure, and socio-economy affect populations, ranking countries based on the risk of sawfish extinction. The study found that what has been found to be critical to the health of populations of all sawfish species is the availability of mangrove habitat combined with reduced fishing pressure.

Colin Simpfendorfer, a sawfish expert at James Cook University in Australia, praised the study, saying that “it is not just an analysis of where, but also what needs to be be done.”

Ms. Yan’s international research was completed by the US team led by Ms. Graham. This study, published in January in Endangered Species Research, has shown that the stronghold of the small-toothed sawfish in the United States is still primarily limited to Florida, but may be starting to expand. By tracking the fish with passive acoustic tags and a range of receptors, his team recently detected them as far north as Brunswick, Georgia.

Although international trade in sawfish and parts thereof is prohibited under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna, intentional murder and there are still bycatch. And countries have an imperfect track record in enforcing bans on trade in fish fins and teeth, which are still prized as trophies and used in some cultural contexts.

When caught unintentionally – shrimp trawls are emerging as a key threat, with mitigation efforts under investigation – sawfish often die needlessly because they are so difficult to disentangle or release says John Carlson, a sawfish researcher at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries. Their toothy rostrum “is caught in everything. It’s their Achilles heel, ”he says.

And with mangroves being key sites to help with conservation, Dr. Carlson’s sawfish research attempts to understand why some patches of mangroves, while superficially identical, are favored over others.

After two decades of growing attention and focused work by scientists and conservationists, “people’s appreciation of sawfish is really on the rise,” said Sonja Fordham, co-author of the research by Ms. Yan and President of Shark Advocates International. But she warns that “we still have a long way to go and it really is a race against time.”