Can the Olympics take the heat?

Maybe every athlete went to the Tokyo Olympics secretly worried that they hadn’t prepared enough for the challenge. I know I did. Would my performance be affected by the 13 hour time difference? Could I endure the long hours in front of a screen while juggling my beer and my ice cream?

Fortunately, my months of indoor training against the pandemic – “Ted Lasso”, “The Last Dance”, “Sunderland ‘Til I Die” – have paid off. The rewards over the past two weeks have been countless, delicious and often astonishing. Brittany Charlotte Worthington pulls off a 360-degree back flip to win the women’s freestyle BMX. Carissa Moore of Hawaii with the very first gold medal in women’s surfing. These exuberant high jumpers. Katie Ledecky. Allyson Felix.

For any other organism on Earth, competition is a strictly Malthusian affair: hunting, hiding, growing, spawning, repeating. During evolution, this tension has brought about wonderful morphological adaptations. Velvet worms. Ultraviolet flying squirrels. Electroactive bacteria. Monkfish and their living boyfriends.

Humans could be the first species for which this type of competition ceased to matter. (Of course, only a species with a disproportionate cerebral cortex would dare to think so.) So we invented the Olympic Games, a showcase of human motivation in its purest and most niche form. Canoe slalom. Hammer throw. Trampoline gymnastics. Table tennis. There is also meta-competition: new sports are emerging, duller sports (croquet, do you mind?) Are disappearing.