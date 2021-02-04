Can the man who saved the euro now save Italy?

As president of the central bank, Mr. Draghi pushed for changes, including the relaxation of labor market regulations and the streamlining of bureaucracy which, especially in Italy, would have required less reliance on labor. bank. Much of this has not happened.

Lorenzo Codogno, former chief economist at Italy’s Treasury, said that if Mr Draghi succeeds in forming a government he would not be likely to tackle these issues immediately. It would focus on the deployment of vaccines and the management of more than 200 billion euros, what Mr Draghi on Wednesday called “the extraordinary resources of the European Union”.

Unlike Mario Monti, another economist hired as technocratic prime minister to bail out Italian politicians during the debt crisis, Mr. Draghi is tasked with spending, rather than cutting, billions of euros.

In a speech in Rimini last year, Mr Draghi, whose name has been mentioned for years as a potential candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella as head of state in 2022, said foreign investors would accept a Italian debt higher if the country invests money in “human capital, in infrastructure crucial for production, in research.

Mr Draghi’s supporters are optimistic that he will push forward Italy’s crippled public works projects, invest more in job creation and education.

“Italy is a country that has a lot of money to spend,” Matteo Renzi, the former prime minister, said in an interview. “We could have thrown everything away, we would have risked spending it badly.” Instead, he said: “Mario Draghi in Italy means confidence, and that is the first rule of economics.”