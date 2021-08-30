Can the Germans defend the hijabs like they do the Unitards?

This year’s Olympics have been widely hailed as the most progressive episode in the event’s 125-year history. The first media coverage in the run-up to the games focused on the fact that almost half of the participants were women – a first for the international event since its inception in 1896 in Athens, Greece.

However, the headlines were quickly replaced with coverage of the somewhat radical sportswear choice of German gymnasts, which sought to challenge the expected bikini-cut leotards. The team drew global media attention when they wore long-sleeved and long-legged jumpsuits, which one participant said were “meant to” show that every woman, everyone, should decide what to wear. “. They have been lauded for defying the standards of the often revealing uniforms that female athletes are expected to wear, and in which some feel “uncomfortable or even sexualized”.

While the action taken by the German athletes was symbolically important, the conversations surrounding the initiative, the gymnasts’ intentions and their impact felt quite limited in the small world of Olympic sports. This has been a missed opportunity to broaden the public conversation on the issue, especially for Germany, which has been targeting women’s sartorial choice for many years.

For more than 15 years, German Muslim women have struggled against systematic attempts by local authorities and the federal state to dictate what they can and cannot wear in public. It would have made sense to bring this long struggle to the attention of the German public and to have an honest discussion about how all women deserve the right to choose what to wear.

While German Muslims have faced discrimination for decades, women in particular began to feel pressure from the state in the 2000s. In 2005, local authorities in Berlin passed the Berlin Neutrality Act banning religious signs and clothing among public servants and workers in the public sector. This, of course, affected Muslim women wearing the hijab the most. Since then, there have been years of legal battles waged by Muslim women for their right to wear the veil in the workplace.

In 2015, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled that a general ban on covering the head for Muslim teachers was contrary to their freedom of faith, but that has not discouraged federal states from pursuing and maintaining various restrictive measures. Today, about half of the country’s 16 federal states have restrictions of some sort on face coverings and headwear.

In 2017, the German parliament voted to ban officials from wearing the full veil, such as the niqab and burqa. In 2018, a Muslim woman was banned from teaching at a Berlin primary school for wearing a hijab. The decision was upheld by a local court.

In 2020, the Federal Constitutional Court upheld a ban on Muslim trainee lawyers on the grounds that it protected religious neutrality. As a result, those who choose to wear the hijab are not permitted to represent the state or justice in any way, whether taking testimony, conducting hearings, or even simply observing them. on the bench as trainees.

Then, in May this year, the upper house of the German parliament passed a law prohibiting public sector workers from wearing religious symbols, including the hijab. It was then enacted as law in July. The German Muslim Coordination Council (KRM) explained that “[i]In practice, this will particularly affect Muslim women who wear headscarves – regardless of their eligibility or qualifications ”.

In July, Muslim women in Germany lost another legal battle when the European Court of Justice ruled against two Muslim women who sought justice after being fired for wearing the hijab by private employers. This move, which many fear will normalize and further legitimize Islamophobic practices, was a significant indication of the current political reality for Muslim women in Europe as a whole.

In this context where the German state and local authorities systematically deny Muslim women the right to choose what to wear, it is quite disappointing that the position of the German gymnastics team at the Olympics was not used as an opportunity for a company-wide discussion on the subject. .

The fundamental problem is that any oppression based on gender must be combated and that neither the state nor the Olympic committee must decide or define what is acceptable for women to wear at work, at sporting events or in their spare time.

This reluctance to link different struggles against the oppression of women allows states and international organizations to ignore the issue of women’s rights. The Olympic committee, for example, focused on the number of female participants, while failing to address the myriad issues women face during the games, from sexual misconduct to inadequate support for those who breastfeed.

But it doesn’t have to be. It is possible to bridge the gap between the struggles of the world of sport and those of everyday life. An inspiring example of how this can be done is that of the Hijabeuses, a collective of Muslim women in France, which is attacking the French Football Federation’s ban on anyone wearing the veil from participating in official competitions in France. soccer.

The French state’s war on Muslims, which has disproportionately affected women, is felt both in sports and in public places. But these young women and their allies refuse to be silenced or pushed off the pitch. They oppose the French state’s desire to remove Muslim women wearing the hijab from the public by creating spaces for girls and women to play and be active in public.

In Germany, Muslim women have also mobilized to defend their rights. So, for the German gymnastics team – and any other individual or group wishing to take a stand against gender-based oppression in Germany – it is easy to find allies who have long experienced such activism.

National organizations like the Coalition for Muslim Women and the Muslim Coordinating Council of Germany have long been fighting, organizing against policies and practices that they say affect more than Muslims.

Likewise, the Bündnis #GegenBerufsverbot (Coalition Against Professional Prohibition) has led campaigns against the ban on wearing the hijab in employment and the discriminatory nature of the Berlin Neutrality Act, all in the context of ‘a growing far right which even occupies seats in parliament.

There are approximately 5.5 million Muslims in Germany. Ignoring the rights of Muslim women makes any campaign for gender equality at best incomplete. From the suburbs to the Olympics, from leotards to hijabs, from sports arenas to workplaces, the simple truth of the feminist slogan remains a powerful rallying cry: our bodies, our choice.

