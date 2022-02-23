Can Sanctions Work?
Eight years ago, after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, the US and its allies harshly condemned the invasion and imposed economic sanctions on Russia.
It barely seemed to matter.
Russia still controls Crimea. Russia’s economy, after going through a recession, soon started growing again. President Vladimir Putin remains firmly in control of his government — and has now begun another invasionthis time of eastern Ukraine.
In response, President Biden yesterday announced a new set of sanctions, imposed in tandem with Britain and the European Union. Putin’s aggression, Biden said, is “a flagrant violation of international law, and it demands a firm response from the international community.” Biden also signaled that more sanctions may follow.
The obvious question is whether these sanctions will be any more effective than the earlier ones. Today’s newsletter lays out the possibilities.
Targeted and weak
The 2014 sanctions against Russia did have some effect — arguably more than many people have realized. They made it harder for Russian banks to obtain foreign loans and restricted Western companies from working with Russian oil companies, among other steps.
By the summer of 2014, Russia’s economy was shrinking, and it continued shrinking for two years. The value of the ruble plunged on global markets, increasing the price of many goods for companies and consumers. Russian businesses had a harder time raising money for new projects.
These economic problems seem to have softened Putin’s domestic support. His approval rating among Russians initially surged after the Crimea invasion—to around 80 percent—before falling. It has hovered between 60 percent and 65 percent for much of the past two years, according to the Levada Center. Last year, opposition groups held some of the largest protests of Putin’s nearly two decades in power.
The sanctions might even have been painful enough to have deterred Putin from invading eastern Ukraine in 2014, which he seemed to be planning, as Anders Aslund and Maria Snegovaya have argued in an Atlantic Council report.
Still, the sanctions clearly did not reorder Russian politics. Putin, after all, moved to claim eastern Ukraine this week. Experts say that the sanctions’ limited effect is not surprising, because they were less ambitious than the sanctions the US has imposed on other countries that have blurred global rules, like Iran, North Korea and Venezuela.
“In 2014, when Putin invaded Ukraine the first time and annexed Crimea, the West acted too slowly and timidly initially,” Michael McFaul, the US ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014, told me yesterday.
One reason is that the 2014 sanctions were the product of negotiations with European countries that wanted to be more cautious than the US The sanctions were also intentionally narrow, designed to hurt sectors of the economy with close ties to Putin’s regime while minimizing the effect on most Russians and on the global economy.
The reality is that for sanctions to have big political repercussions, they often need to be harsh. “’Smart’ or ‘targeted’ sanctions won’t work,” Edward Fishman and Chris Miller, two international-relations experts, recently wrote in Politico. “To really impose pain on Russia, the US and Europe will have to bear some burden, too — although, fortunately, there are ways to minimize the fallout for Western economies.”
Biden acknowledged as much in his remarks at the White House yesterday. “Defending freedom will have costs, for us as well and here at home,” he said. “We need to be honest about that.” He added that he would take steps intended to minimize the increase in gas prices.
This is the approach that the US took toward Iran more than a decade ago. It imposed tough sanctions, despite their likely effect on world oil markets and the damage to Iranians’ living standards. Those sanctions helped push Iran’s regime to negotiate over its nuclear program.
In Russia’s case, a more aggressive set of sanctions would start with a refusal to buy its oil — by far Russia’s biggest revenue source — perhaps phased in to mitigate the price increases on global markets. It could also involve restricting exports to Russia, like automobile parts and computers, or forbidding other banks from working with Russian banks.
Russia would still have access to parts of the global economy, especially if China continued working with it. But the effect could nonetheless be substantial, because Russia’s economy is now quite integrated with the European and US economies.
More to come?
Which path are Biden and the EU choosing?
For now, they have imposed sanctions that Biden said went beyond the 2014 sanctions while still falling well short of what the US and Europe could impose. The measures include blocking Russia’s government from borrowing money in Western financial markets and cutting off two large Russian banks from the US financial system.
(My colleague Edward Wong has more details here. And Peter Coy of Times Opinion has written that isolating banks can be an effective tool.)
In the short term, those sanctions will almost certainly not cause Putin to stop threatening Ukraine. “Russia right now is sitting on quite a pile of extra cash,” Melissa Eddy, a Times correspondent in Berlin, told my colleague Claire Moses. “They have a war chest.”
But there are two big uncertainties: whether the sanctions hurt Russia’s economy once that war chest is drawn down; and whether the US and Europe will impose tougher sanctions if Putin continues his war.
“The US and the EU have worked hard over eight weeks to pull together what would be a serious, painful, massive package of sanctions that is designed to hurt,” Steven Erlanger, The Times’s chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe, told us. They have not yet enacted all of those potential sanctions. But yesterday’s announcement, Steven added, “gives them room to hit Putin harder if he does more.”
Biden vowed yesterday to follow that strategy: “If Russia goes further with this invasion,” he said, “we stand prepared to go further.”
Related
THE LATEST NEWS
Supreme Court
Other Big Stories
Equal pay for soccer greats
The US women’s soccer team reached an agreement yesterday to equalize pay with the men’s teamending a major discrimination battle.
The US women are, by a wide margin, the most successful international squad of the past three decades. Since 1990, they have won four World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals; no other team, men’s or women’s, has won more than two of either.
In 2016, several players on the women’s team filed a complaint arguing that they were making far less than members of the middling US men’s team. That set off a six-year fight with US Soccer, which runs both teams.
US Soccer took several steps that enraged supporters of the women’s team. First, the federation argued that the men brought in more money and thus deserved higher pay. (The women’s team has been just as lucrative in recent years, The Wall Street Journal found.) And in 2020, lawyers for US Soccer argued that “indisputable science” proved that the women were inferior to the men.
Female athletes in basketball and other sports have since made their own pushes for better pay. “The domino effect,” Alex Morgan, a veteran member of the team, said yesterday, “We’re really proud of it.” — Tom Wright-Piersanti, a Morning editor
For more: Here’s a timeline of the battle.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to Cook
Source link