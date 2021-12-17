Can recycling reduce dangerous migration from Haiti?

The initiative, launched by the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IMO), will not only help improve the environment, but can also provide new housing resistant to natural disasters.

On the International Migrants Day, celebrated annually on December 18, UN Haiti examines how recycling could make a contribution to people who stay at home rather than risking migration through unofficial or irregular channels.

What is the link between Haiti’s environment and migration?

One of the causes of Haitians’ desire to leave their country is environmental degradation, including deforestation and soil erosion. This means that many people can no longer support themselves where they are and are pushed further into poverty. This is especially true in rural areas.

This degradation exacerbates the threat of natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, droughts and earthquakes to which Haiti is particularly sensitive. This combination of factors makes people even more vulnerable, especially when they are unable to access jobs or basic services like health care and education.

Research shows that when people are more vulnerable, especially as a result of natural disasters, they are more likely to migrate in search of greater security and, ultimately, a better life.

Recycled plastic could be used to build more earthquake resistant structures.

Why is Haiti’s environment degraded?

Haiti’s natural environment has been under pressure for some time; soil erosion and landslides linked to deforestation, increased pollution and waste from urbanization and a series of natural disasters have led to environmental deterioration. The effects of climate change worsen the current situation.

These conditions weaken the country, leading to food insecurity and increased migration.

Waste management remains very rudimentary in Haiti and much worse than in other countries in the region. Recycling is an initiative to reduce waste and improve the environment and brings a number of benefits, albeit on a limited scale.

Why are people leaving Haiti?

An increasing number of migrants are leaving Haiti for various reasons. Poverty and economic factors, including lack of jobs and opportunities, play an important role, but security concerns, especially in the capital Port-au-Prince, are also significant.

The August 2021 earthquake and other stresses largely related to the climate are other factors leading people to leave their homes.

Migration is not a problem in itself; the concern is that many of the people who leave are among the poorest and most vulnerable. They are more likely to migrate informally or irregularly, for example by sea, which can often be more dangerous than planned migration.

How can plastic recycling help?

Recycling plastic has many advantages, including a cleaner, less polluted and therefore healthier environment. Plus, recycling creates jobs, which gives people a reason to stay where they are.

The IOM project in partnership with the Haitian government and recycling organizations, seeks to multiply the benefits of recycling.

To do this, he will develop an innovative and sustainable building material from plastic waste that could be used to build homes that are more resistant to extreme weather conditions such as hurricanes and floods as well as catastrophic natural disasters such as earthquakes. earthen.

Disaster risk reduction means fewer people are affected in times of crisis, so they are less likely to be displaced from their homes and may not consider migrating.

Are there other links between migration and the environment?

Recycling is only a small part of a series of interventions that can halt environmental degradation and help slow irregular and dangerous migration.

The project could be very useful in conjunction with other aspects of an environmental and climate action program, including reforestation, sustainable energy production and a circular economy where materials considered waste are reused rather than disposed of. .