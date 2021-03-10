Can free phones bridge the digital gender divide?

WASHINGTON DC, March 10 (IPS) – All three editors are financial sector analysts with the Washington-based Consultative Group to Help the Poor (CGAP) * The gender gap in cell phone ownership is well documented. For years, the financial inclusion community has been trying to put phones in the hands of more women at the last mile – fueled by growing evidence that mobile money can increase resilience financial resources, broaden their economic opportunities and improve their negotiations within the household. Power.

While these efforts have undeniably improved women’s access to phones, it is less clear to what extent beneficiaries of these programs are using phones to improve their lives.

A common approach to improving women’s access to cell phones has been to donate phones. When we asked the FinEquity Women’s Financial Inclusion Community about the initiatives they were seeing in the world, we learned several examples.

For example, the state of Chhattisgarh in India has built cell phone towers in rural areas and distribute Reliance Jio and Micromax smartphones for free. Its goal is to have “a smartphone for a woman in every household”.

The program and government approval of the phones have contributed to greater acceptability of young women using cell phones.

Financial services provider Opportunity International Savings & Loans Limited (OISL) takes a similar approach in Ghana. The company offers savings and credit products to hundreds of thousands of low-income customers, including women farmers.

Believing that phones will help these women increase their productivity and income, OISL trained women and their spouses in digital financial literacy and gender awareness, and then gave them free smartphones.

The OISL also provided training of trainer support for some women in the community (including mobile agents) to ensure continued support for phone users. It’s a short-term solution for the company, which is exploring another, longer-term approach to increasing female phone ownership: helping customers finance smartphones.

Although funding for smartphones is less common than just donating phones, the GSMA has documented similar initiatives in countries like India, Kenya and Rwanda.

In India, Reliance Jio offered 4G compatible phones for a deposit of $ 25, which comes to less than $ 10 with subsidies or when purchased with large, low-cost data plans.

In another case, SIA worked with the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World, to distribute $ 11 of phones on a three-month payment plan with two farmer organizations and a mobile network operator in Malawi.

Whether donated, funded, or combined with other life-improving services such as agricultural or health information, phones only matter if women actually use them to achieve their goals.

This does not always happen. In Chhattisgarh, for example, the limited evidence To date, suggests that although women make calls and use WhatsApp, overall phone use is limited.

Phone recipients complained about poor battery life, apps crashing, insufficient monthly data provision (3GB) under the lowest available monthly plan of Rs 75 (less than $ 1 ).

As these complaints illustrate (and as a soon-to-be-published GSMA and Busara study in Kenya details), there are many reasons why women may not use their free phone. Some have to do with the quality of the handsets.

Poor quality imported models often purchased for $ 30 or less, such as those offered in Chhattisgarh, are not necessarily intuitive or suitable for harsh rural conditions.

And while the phone itself may be free, there are costs of owning the phone that women may not want or be able to cover, such as data and electricity. In some cases, the use cases for phones are not convincing or encouraging enough for women to learn how to use them.

In addition, digital literacy is a barrier for many women. In India and Ghana, the GSMA tells us it has found that low digital skills and a lack of confidence – the fear of doing something wrong – have discouraged many women from using the phone.

Underlying issues such as digital literacy are gendered social norms that affect the way women interact with technology. In some cases, standards can convince women that technology is not for them.

As we wrote in our last blog post on social norms, “While it is often assumed that the gender divide will disappear on its own as digital technologies become more widely available in the market, the reality is that both men and women do ‘engage differently with digital services – including digital financial services (DFS) – due, among other things, to gendered social norms that don’t change as quickly as technology. “

Despite the many obstacles to the use of free mobile phones by women, encouraging developments are occurring in terms of use cases. Government-to-Person (G2P) payments create more compelling use cases for women in certain contexts to own and use cell phones.

For example, the GEWEL program in Zambia, funded by the World Bank with the Ministry of Community Development, has distributed phones as part of its efforts to digitize G2P payments. A recent review produced positive results, showing that most users have withdrawn their funds using mobile money.

As part of the assessment, researchers called random participants to see who would answer the phone. Many participating women picked up the phone, suggesting the phones had not been taken by family members or sold.

COVID-19 may also encourage women to discover the benefits of owning a mobile phone. We have seen a shift in patterns of mobile and digital use during the pandemic, with phones facilitating interactions that can no longer be face-to-face.

Additionally, search has shown that gender-specific social norms can relax during times of transition and upheaval and may make it easier for women to buy a cell phone.

For example, in their Women and money research, Ideo.org found that women were sometimes able to gain greater economic independence (for example, by entering the workforce) when a significant shock occurred, for example when a male member of the the family and an employee died.

But at the end of the day, accessibility of cell phones – the goal of most free phone programs for women – is far from the only barrier to women’s use of cell phones to improve their lives. life.

While efforts to increase women’s access to mobile phones are important, they must be conducted in parallel with standards-aware interventions that increase the value proposition of mobile phone ownership, reduce ongoing costs, tackling digital financial literacy and uses behavioral nudges to help women see phones as tools to improve their lives.

As Harvard Evidence for Policy Design to study Note, efforts to give women cell phones without regard to existing standards can have negative consequences at the household level or quickly become obsolete if other household members pick up the phone.

Going forward, it will be important for interventions to address not only affordability constraints, but, more importantly, the deep-rooted social norms that reinforce and deepen the digital divide.

* The Helping the Poor Advisory Group is an independent think tank that works to empower the poor to seize opportunities and build resilience through financial services. Based at the World Bank, CGAP is supported by more than 30 leading development organizations committed to ensuring that financial services meet the needs of the poor.

