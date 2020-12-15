Can conservation and development be balanced in Sri Lanka?

Local environmental experts point out that conservation is crucial to sustaining the ecological services provided by Sri Lanka’s forests. Courtesy: CC by 2.0 / charlieontravel.com

COLOMBO, Dec. 15 (IPS) – The Sri Lankan government recently revoked three circulars protecting 700,000 hectares of forests, labeled Other State Forests (OSF), which are not classified as protected areas but represent 5% of the 16.5 Island nation’s remaining% forest cover.

Sri Lanka’s OSFs are areas managed by the Department of Forest Conservation (DFC), but are not part of areas such as national parks, wildlife sanctuaries or elephant sanctuaries.

With the removal of three circulars, in particular 05/2001, control of the OSF was returned to the local authorities of Sri Lanka: district and division secretariats.

Even before the circulars were removed, the land had beenattributed families to build temporary buildings. The removal of circulars legitimized this practice and accelerated the process.

Local newspapers havereported that the suppression of the three circulars was pushed by the interests of the companies under the facade of the protection of the small farmers. Although the veracity of these claims is unclear, deforestation has occurred in quick rates in Sri Lanka for the past 54 years.

Facilitator of the Center for Environmental and Nature Studies, Dr Ravindra Kariyawasam, valued that in 1882, Sri Lanka had a forest density of 82%, but this fell to 16.5% in 2019.

Like other developing countries such as Brazil, India and Indonesia, deforestation for various development purposes has been pursued to the detriment of the country’s natural resources.

But local environmental experts point out that conservation is crucial to sustaining the ecological services provided by forests. As a result, some called for sustainable mechanisms that take into account conservation and agricultural production should be adopted with the aim of develop the country.

Unboxing barriers to conservation in Sri Lanka

Conservation has been complicated in Sri Lanka. One of the main obstacles to implementing a successful conservation strategy has been the lack of coordination between the DFC and the Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC), according to the executive director of the Center for Environmental Justice (CEJ) Hemantha. Withanage.

Recently there has beenreportsland grabbing in the Nilgala Forest in Uva and Eastern Sri Lanka provinces. While the eastern section of the 9,000 hectare Nilgala Forest is under DWC, another 15,000 are under DFC. Since forest areas are allocated to separate departments, it is not clear how issues such as land management and land acquisition are handled.

While Sri Lanka has several environmental conservation laws such as the National Environmental Law No. 47 of 1980 and the National Environmental Law of 1988, conservation is rarely given priority over human interests.

For example, in October 2017Forestry Department agents arrested 17 people trying to cultivate land in the Radalla Forest Reserve in the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka. The magistrate of Pottuvil issued an order for the continuation of cultivation until the conclusion of the case. The ordinance prevented the DFC, the Department of Agriculture, the DWC and the police from taking action against people farming on protected land. In addition, the order threatened to prosecute any officer who interrupted cultivation activities. This order alone resulted in the deforestation of nearly 200 acres of the reserve.

There is also a limited staff to release the areas on parole. Recentreports Deforestation of Ampara, in the eastern province of Sri Lanka, revealed that only 22 forest agents were available to protect the areas of Pottuvil and Lahugala.

“They don’t have enough staff on the ground either. A forest officer can have 17-18,000 hectares of forest area and therefore you cannot manage such a forest area with one person, ”said Withanage, ECJ Executive Director, told IPS.

Forests have ecological services

Despite the conservation challenges, the deeply forested areas of the dry zone have endemic biodiversity (such as the Sri Lankan leopard, sloth bear and elephants) and ecological services that are far too important to be fully compromised.

“A study by the World Bank looked at the value of the planet’s ecosystems and estimated it at $ 24 trillion per year,” said Dr. Ranil Senanayake, told IPS.

Sri Lanka has a series ofcloud forests—A unique type of alpine forest that absorbs moisture from the air. Water is constantly captured and released by trees in OSF forests. Many important rivers such as the Mahaweli River and the Welawe River are fed by this water discharge, especially during the dry season. Limited soil erosion prevents desertification and nutrient cycling reduces farmers’ dependence on artificial fertilizers.

Trees reduce air pollution and improve air quality in urban areas. A study by the Journal of Environmental Health Science and Engineering found that green areas in urban areas reduced the percentage of lead by 85%. In addition, carbon sequestration has absorbed CO2 from the atmosphere and reduced the risk of climate change.

These services are invaluable and perhaps even more expensive to maintain or to reproduce artificially. A study by K. Ninan and M. Inoue analyzed the total value of Japan’s Oku Aizu Forest Ecosystem Reserve calculated ecosystem services such as: water conservation (worth $ 1,385,430), water purification (worth $ 1,385,430), USD 46,725) and air pollutant absorption (valued at USD 27,039).

Can conservation and development be balanced?

There should be a valuation of forests so that land can be released for development, but ecological services can be conserved and the natural balance of the environment is always kept intact, according to Senanayake.

Senanayake proposed a national system to assess units released for development: “Some plots of land have limited ecological, biodiversity and biomass value. These are the first lands that the government can consider ceding. Then there is land of extreme value and therefore that land cannot be alienated. You can have the same endangered ecosystem in a local area. These ten coins could be the only coins on the entire planet. This is the danger!

When forests are released, another solution is to provide incentives for conservation so that part of the benefits of these “services” can be harvested.

In Costa Rica, landownerscompensated for forest conservation through fiscal certificates and direct payments. Pago de Servicios Ambientales (PSA) are supplied in different quantities for reforestation, forest management and natural regeneration.

Funding for these payments came from various sources such as the tax on fossil fuels and international donations, or through the sale of carbon credit bonds. In 1997, $ 14 million had been paid for environmental services. These payments supported the reforestation of 6,500 ha, the management of 10,000 ha of natural forests and the protection of an additional 79,000 ha of forest.

Astudy by Conservation Biology in Costa Rica confirmed that agricultural areas with abundant tree cover provide services such as natural pest management, carbon sequestration and soil conservation.

According to Senanayake, maybe the best case scenario for local developers is to pursue methods such as analog forestry – an ecosystem restoration practice that takes into account training and forest services to build a system characterized by a high biodiversity / biomass ratio.

Senanayake implemented the practice on an abandoned rubber tree farm in Sri Lanka as an alternative to monoculture plantations. It has spread to several countries like India, Costa Rica and Kenya.

“Analog forestry encourages you to mature your agricultural ecosystem, which gives you stability and sustainability,” Senanayake said. “None of our agriculture takes our native biodiversity into account. Analog forestry requires you to take care of this as well. “

“It pushes optimum production as opposed to maximum production. The maximum production pushes you to monoculture and according to the vagaries of the market of a crop. Analog forestry helps you spread the risk. If the market for one thing goes down, there is a market for something else. It is therefore an optimal production. ”

Senanayake is currently considering setting up a state recognized course on analog forestry with the Forestry Vocational Training Institute. With this minimum qualification, he hopes that the local populations will then be able to meet their needs while preserving their environment.