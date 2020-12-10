Can agricultural apps bring Indonesian farmers back to the fields?

Farmers in the Indonesian province of West Java. The Indonesian agricultural sector faces two major problems: the decrease in the number of farmers and irrigated rice fields. Credit: Kanis Dursin / IPS

JAKARTA, December 10 (IPS) – When his friends pushed him to use a farming app in July, rice farmer Mustafa reluctantly downloaded RiTx Bertani to his smartphone. Four months later, he feels happy to have tried the technology.

“I started using the app in early September when I planted rice on 0.7 hectares of irrigated land,” the 41-year-old told IPS last month in a telephone interview with the Bondowoso Regency in East Java, an hour’s flight east of the capital Jakarta.

“I can’t say yet whether it helps boost production or not, but I’m very happy with the technology. It helped me detect and identify a rice disease in late September. We had always called the diseases of rice brown leafhopper before and used the same drugs to fight the disease. Thanks to the technology, we now know about different rice diseases and can use appropriate insecticides to combat them, ”said the father of two.

Developed by tech start-up PT Mitra Sejahtera Membangun Bangsa (MSMB), RiTx Bertani is designed to help farmers deal with climate change and other issues they may face through digital technology. RiTx comes from the words agricultural technology, while Bertani literally means agriculture.

Another farmer, Kurlufi, meanwhile said he downloaded the app in 2018 but uninstalled it soon after because he found it less useful for his chili harvest. Earlier this year, he decided to relocate it because the price of chilli suddenly dropped.

“The price of chilli has fallen sharply since the coronavirus hit the country in March. I looked for alternative crops when the app suggested my field was suitable for cucumber, ”the 42-year-old father of two told IPS from Banyuwangi Regency, also in East Java.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 18,366 people so far (December 10), has forced people to work from home and plant vegetables in their backyards, driving down the price of food crops due to low demand .

Kurlufi owns 0.95 hectares of agricultural land. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, he has planted cucumber on 0.6 hectares of his field for two successive seasons, harvesting eight kilograms of cucumber seeds in the first season and 18 kilograms in the second. Each season lasts almost three months.

“I sold the seeds for 450,000 rupees (US $ 32) per kilogram to a local company,” he said.

“I find the technology very useful for people with little or no farming experience. In my case, it helps me decide which crops to plant and when to hire workers to do the pollination, as it provides weather forecasts for the next six to seven days, ”added Kurlufi.

Mustafa and Kurlufi are two of 11,000 farmers in eight provinces of Indonesia using RiTx Bertani, one of dozens of agricultural apps currently available as the government promotes Smart Farming 4.0 or digitized agriculture.

MSMB project manager Rizal Dwi Prastyo said they have both hardware – in the form of field sensors, which are connected to the internet – and software – in the form of the RiTx Bertani app. .

“Users must submit detailed information about their fields, including the size, boundaries, latitude and longitude the sensors need to locate. Once the sensors detect the fields, they immediately measure soil moisture and air temperature and transmit that information to the Internet, ”Prastyo told IPS from Yogyakarta, a 50-minute flight east of Jakarta.

One sensor, which costs about $ 2,700, covers an area of ​​10 hectares of land.

Based on the current soil moisture, Prastyo said, the company’s agriculture experts are providing suggestions to farmers via the app on which crops are best suited to their land for the next planting season.

“Throughout the season, the sensors measure soil and air humidity every 10 minutes and upload them to the Internet. Users can read feeds through the app in the sensor menu. Farmers need this kind of information to apply fertilizers or spray pesticides, if necessary, ”he continued.

The app, Prastyo said, also allows farmers to record all farming activities and save them in a recording menu so they know exactly when to apply fertilizers or spray pesticides or insecticides. Farmers can also request additional assistance through the online forum.

Activist Said Iqbal of the non-governmental organization People’s Coalition for Food Sovereignty welcomed the use of apps in agriculture, but said he doubted digitized agriculture would improve well-being farmers and would help the country achieve food sovereignty in the immediate future.

“Digitization of the agricultural sector is now inevitable, but the root of the problem is that farmers find no incentive to boost production. Why? Because they only control the activities on the farm, while the upstream and downstream activities are controlled by the big companies. It is now common knowledge that intermediaries or traders earn more than double the income of farmers, ”he said.

He also said that most of Indonesia’s farmers were smallholders, each with an average of 0.2 hectares of irrigated land. “Due to this condition, many farmers choose to sell their productive land and work as cheap labor, which further reduces irrigated fields, especially on the island of Java,” Iqbal said.

Another activist, Tejo Wahyu Jatmiko of the Alliance for Prosperous Village, agreed with Iqbal, saying Indonesia’s agricultural sector faces two major problems – declining numbers of farmers and irrigated paddy fields.

Citing a report from the Central Statistics Agency or BPS, Jatmiko told a webinar in Jakarta that the country had only 33.4 million farmers in 2019, up from 35.6 million in 2015, while Irrigated fields amounted to 10.68 million hectares in 2019, down from 700 hectares. from 2018.

These conditions led to fluctuations in rice production, forcing the government to import rice to meet the needs of more than 270 million people. BPS reports show that the country imported 444,508 tonnes of rice in 2019, up from 2.25 million tonnes in 2018, 305.270 tonnes in 2017 and 1.28 million tonnes in 2016.

However, in terms of sustainable agriculture, Indonesia has a score of 61.1 out of 100, with 100 being the highest sustainability and the most significant progress towards achieving key environmental, societal and economic performance indicators. This is according to the Food sustainability index, developed by The Economist Intelligence Unit and the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition.

With the aim of improving the welfare of farmers, since 2017, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has promoted the Farmers’ Society, where farmers are organized into commercial enterprises, founded and financed by the farmers themselves, in the aim of controlling both on-farm and off-farm activities in the agricultural sector.

Dr Syahyuti, researcher at the Indonesian Center for Socio-Economic and Agricultural Policy of the Ministry of Agriculture, said that as part of the concept of society, farmers are also involved in the provision of seeds, fertilizers, machinery agricultural and farm capital. activities and the purchase, milling and sale of rice in non-agricultural activities.

Based on experiences in some sub-districts, Syahyuti said agricultural companies have increased farmers’ income by 72 percent.

As the government works to organize farmers into business groups, Mustafa is confident that digitized agriculture will help increase the number of farmers in Indonesia.

“I notice that the number of people plowing the land in the district has increased since the RiTx Bertani. Many of them are young and inexperienced. I have the impression that with technology weaponry is no longer a dirty job, but a lifestyle that more and more people are embracing, ”said Mustafa.