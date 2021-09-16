Can a new program help improve the lives of domestic workers in Singapore?

Singapore, Singapore – Poe Ei San, a Burmese migrant, was unable to find work as a nurse in wealthy Singapore. So she cleaned the houses instead.

This 25-year-old Yangon University graduate washes the toilets, mops the floors and wipes the kitchens every day. “Due to low wages and instability in Myanmar, many young people are looking for work abroad,” she said.

Poe is one of a small but growing number of housekeepers employed under the city-state’s Household Services Program (HSS), a four-year pilot program that allows companies to hire migrant workers from countries like Myanmar, Thailand, India and Sri Lanka to provide part-time cleaning services for households. The companies offer part-time housekeeping services at around S $ 20-25 ($ 15-19) an hour, with slots ranging from two to eight hours.

The program is primarily designed to meet the demand for part-time assistance and, by extension, reduce Singapore’s dependence on resident foreign domestic workers, called domestic workers by many families. In 2019, around 250,000 women were employed in Singaporean households, covering about one in five households compared to one in 13 thirty years ago.

The coronavirus pandemic has made it harder to recruit domestic workers from overseas, so Singapore this month made HSS permanent and expanded its scope to include more part-time services, such as grocery shopping, car washing and pet sitting. It also allowed companies to hire Cambodian cleaners.

Announcing the decision last month, the Ministry of Manpower said the program was “useful in sustaining demand for part-time household services.”

Burmese migrant Poe Ei San, 25, is among a small but growing number of housekeepers in Singapore hired under HSS [Zachary Tang/Al Jazeera]

Many dual-income families in the city-state have become heavily dependent on home help with housework, cooking, and caring for elderly parents, children and pets; women themselves work long hours with little free time for meager wages.

Confined mainly to the home, they are also at risk of abuse. Between 2017 and 2020, there were around 270 police reports of abuse of domestic workers each year.

Although RSS is not aimed at reducing abuse, formalizing household chores as work gives housekeepers better pay and rights than domestic workers.

Enter the cleaner

Cleaning companies say demand for part-time cleaning has increased as households have had a harder time hiring home-based domestic workers.

According to the Ministry of Manpower, the number of companies registered with HSS increased from 50 in 2019 to 76 in 2021. HSS cleaners now serve more than 10,000 households.

Unlike domestic workers, housekeepers serve multiple households, live in their own accommodation, and are protected by the Employment Act, which dictates a maximum of 44 contractual hours per week, at least 1.5 times the hours. additional seven days annual leave, 14 sick days and one day of rest per week. They can earn up to S $ 1,600 ($ 1,193) per month.

Domestic workers, on the other hand, are governed by regulations simply calling for “acceptable” housing and “adequate” rest. Most earn no more than S $ 650 ($ 485) a month and work seven days a week, sometimes up to 14 to 16 hours a day. They are not legally entitled to annual leave, sick leave or overtime.

The manpower ministry, which declined interviews, previously said on its website that it was “difficult to enforce the terms of the employment law for domestic workers because they work from home. and household habits vary “.

Experts say the benefits of RSS are higher wages, stronger protections, and lower risk of abuse, as women are not forced to live in the household. HSS eliminates the residence factor that makes domestic workers vulnerable to abuse, as they may be isolated and denied access to a phone.

Amarjit Singh Sidhu, a lawyer who deals with aid abuse cases, says that because cleaners have “more interactions with society,” there are “more opportunities” for them to report everything. abuse.

Eugene Tan, associate professor of law at the Singapore University of Management, agrees that living conditions are better for the migrant worker.

“Living apart from the families they work for leads to fewer opportunities for mistreatment and abuse of housekeepers. With a clearer distinction between their residence and their place of work, the rights, welfare and interests of cleaners can be better protected.

Cleaning supervisor Phyo Phyo Ei, 36, worked as a housekeeper in Singapore for almost 10 years before switching to home cleaning [Zachary Tang/Al Jazeera]

However, these benefits are limited by the small number of people involved.

No statistics are publicly available, but Zhong Jingjing, managing director of Helpling, an HSS cleaner booking platform used by about 40 companies in the program, estimates that Singapore has around 1,000 to 2,000 cleaners.

Burmese women who were previously domestic workers make up about 90 percent of the housekeepers on the platform, she adds. Most domestic workers in Singapore come from Myanmar, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Dominic Lim, sales and marketing manager for cleaning company Fresh Cleaning, adds that the Burmese community in Singapore considers the roles of a cleaner to be better than the life of a housebound domestic worker.

Domestic help mistreatment is a danger Poe is well aware of, having seen news in February of the death of Piang Ngaih Don. Myanmar migrant compatriot endured 14 months of torture and starvation at the hands of her Singaporean employer; Piang was burned, beaten and suffocated, lost 15 kilograms, and on her last nights slept on the floor, chained to a window rail.

Poe was in Myanmar looking for a job on the Sovereign Island when she saw the headlines. “I didn’t want to be good after that,” she said. “No one will know if your employer is bullying you. “

Always at risk

While domestic workers have a fixed salary, housekeepers’ salaries include basic salary, food and transportation allowances, overtime, and incentives. Therefore, their income may be two or three times that of a resident worker.

But despite improving conditions, HSS cleaners remain at the mercy of their employers.

“While housekeepers under the HSS may be less isolated than resident domestic workers, workers covered by the employment law are still subject to depressed wages, high recruitment fees and difficulties in changing. employer, ”said Jaya Anil Kumar, research and advocacy manager. for the welfare group of the Humanitarian Organization for the Economy of Migration.

The organization helps between 10 and 20 cleaners per year with issues such as overwork and unpaid or underpaid wages.

There are also risks on their path to employment, which is little different from that of a domestic worker and exacerbates the power imbalance between the company and migrant workers, Jaya said.

Women are mainly recruited by agencies in the countries of origin that charge a fee to place them in a Singapore company and send them to the island.

Interviews with cleaners revealed complaints such as exorbitant recruitment fees, passports confiscated by cleaning companies to be “guarded” and employers failing to pay overtime.

The HSS also does not address Singaporeans’ perception that migrant workers are inferior and domestic work as inferior, which is one of the main reasons for domestic worker abuse, she added.

“Many employers believe that migrant workers should be thankful for having found a job. There is a feeling of belonging on the part of the worker, ”she said. “Abuse occurs because employers devalue both domestic work and the domestic worker. “

Cleaning companies say they haven’t seen any instances of physical abuse, although some admit verbal abuse does occur. There are around 700 customers on Helpling’s blacklist for abusive behavior and non-payment of bills, while cleaning company United Channel Construction & Facility Services says 30% of customers are yelling at cleaners.

Jaya says more efforts must be made to make domestic work worthy and its crucial role in the smooth functioning of Singaporean society.

Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower has already said it will assess whether it can further expand the scope of services for SHS. Earlier this year, former manpower minister Joséphine Teo said caregiving could be one of those services – but some circles are concerned about the risk of abuse.

HSS program will be expanded to cover grocery shopping, pet sitting and car washing, in addition to household cleaning [Zachary Tang/Al Jazeera]

Margaret Thomas, president of the Women’s Association for Action and Research, says domestic workers caring for older people are often overworked and vulnerable to abuse, especially those with dementia.

United Channel manager Flora Sha says dementia patients can be violent, throw things and pull caregivers’ hair.

Despite these warnings, Poe is excited about the opportunity to work in caregiving. She still dreams of becoming a nurse and hopes this experience will help her find a job in a Myanmar hospital when she returns home.

“I know older people can treat me badly, but I’ll be patient with them,” she said. “Under HSS, the company is responsible for the personnel, so I am convinced that it is always better than being a maid.”

This story was funded and formed by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom.