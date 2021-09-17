Campaigners demand next German leader to act on climate

BERLIN (AP) – Environmental activists on Friday insisted that the next German Chancellor take strong action on climate change, including advancing the country’s phase-out of coal and banning new gasoline-powered vehicles from 2025.

Nine days before the German election, Greenpeace activists unfurled a three-story banner over Berlin’s main train station intended as a vacancy announcement in search of a new “climate chancellor”.

Outgoing German leader Angela Merkel was herself sometimes known as the ‘climate chancellor’ but has been criticized by activists for avoiding measures that could harm powerful interest groups such as the auto industry German.

Greenpeace’s announcement also urges the next Chancellor to put Germany on the path to 100% renewable energy by 2035.

Polls show climate change is the biggest issue for voters ahead of the September 26 election, but many voters are wary the possible costs of the large-scale changes needed to make the country carbon neutral.

Three candidates hope to succeed Merkel as chancellor: the candidate from her Union bloc, Armin Laschet; his deputy Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats; and Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock.

Young activists, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, plan to organize protests in cities across Germany next Friday, two days before the elections.

