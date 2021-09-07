Campaigners call on United Nations to postpone Glasgow climate change conference

The Global Climate Action Network (CAN) on Tuesday launched a call to postpone the upcoming United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, citing security concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic and global inequalities in access to immunization.

Coming at the end of a summer which has seen dramatic extreme weather events such as heat waves, drought-induced famine, raging forest fires and devastating hurricanes, the two-week conference, which is to beginning on November 1, arrived considered the last best chance for mankind to strike a global deal to try to avoid catastrophic climate change.

Originally scheduled for last year, but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting will rely heavily on the findings of an alarming August report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change which shows that the Time is running out for humanity to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions. gas emission.

The world’s leading network of climate activism, which coordinates the international climate advocacy efforts of some 1,500 member organizations, CAN fears that many delegates, activists and journalists in developing countries, where vaccines remain scarce, may not be able to do so. attend safely. And they argue that since climate change hits the poorest countries harder, negotiations that exclude one of their representatives will lead to an unfair deal.

“With just two months to go, it is evident that a safe, inclusive and just global climate conference is impossible given the inability to support access to vaccines for millions of people in poor countries, l ‘increased travel and accommodation costs, and uncertainty during the Covid19 pandemic,’ CAN, which includes member organizations such as Amnesty International and Greenpeace, stated in his statement.

The UK government, which is hosting the summit, responded with a statement insisting the event could be held safely.

The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, one of the planned venues for the United Nations Climate Change Conference. (Andrew Milligan / PA Images via Getty Images)

“We are working tirelessly with all of our partners, including the Scottish Government and the UN, to ensure an inclusive, accessible and safe summit in Glasgow with a comprehensive package of COVID mitigation measures,” said Alok Sharma, President designated COP26. , the official name for this year’s UN climate talks.

While a majority of Americans and residents of Western European countries have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, many developing countries have been able to administer doses as low as possible. 2 percent of their population. The UK has pledged to vaccinate any registered participants, but has yet to distribute the vaccines.

While some member organizations privately hope the conference will not be delayed, they are united in their efforts to pressure the UK government to keep its promises of access.

“You are against the clock, it is the last minute for people to get vaccinated on time,” said a source from an organization belonging to CAN who requested anonymity. “The aim is to really push the UK to do what it said it would do to enable people to attend fairly.”

This effort can already produce results. British government reply The CAN statement included a previously unannounced plan that “delegates who have signed up for a vaccine through the accreditation process should start receiving their first dose this week.”

But CAN said that won’t be enough, noting that there are other challenges for participants from developing countries, even if they can be vaccinated.

“It’s incredibly difficult for some of our colleagues to be there anyway,” Natalie Lucas, spokesperson for the US Climate Action Network, the US subsidiary of CAN, told Yahoo News. “The people of the Pacific Islands, which are among the most threatened by climate change, must travel through New Zealand and Australia, which have some of the toughest COVID rules in the world. … A lot of people just said, We can’t. There are too many logistical challenges.

A COVID-19 vaccine is given on a vaccine bus in Glasgow, Scotland, in July. (Andy Buchanan / AFP via Getty Images)

Lucas also argued that traveling the world around this time could increase the risk of viral transmission, even among the vaccinated, which in turn can lead to more dangerous infections in the unvaccinated. “Some of these countries where people return home do not have a significant distribution of vaccines,” she said.

Holding the event virtually isn’t a good option either, according to Lucas, as the groundwork for making all the different meetings accessible hasn’t been laid. “Because we have focused so much on the in-person presentation, there is no plan to strengthen the virtual setting,” she said. “We’ve heard from developing countries that they don’t want it to be virtual.”

If climate talks are not delayed, CAN still plans to send staff to lobby for an ambitious and fair deal.

Nonetheless, CAN hopes that a large majority of residents in each country will have been vaccinated by next year and that negotiations will take place at that time. But if the pandemic has taught us anything so far, it’s that no one can predict what the world will be like in just a few months.

