Cameroon: kidnappers free former Archbishop Tumi near Kumbo

Christian Tumi, pictured in 2004, sought to mediate the crisis in Cameroon

A 90-year-old former archbishop who was kidnapped in the troubled English-speaking region of Cameroon has been released and is undergoing a medical examination.

But it is still unclear where 10 other people are believed to have been kidnapped alongside him.

Retired cleric Christian Tumi was driving from the capital, Yaoundé, to Kumbo alongside the others on Thursday when they were kidnapped.

The circumstances of his release are unclear.

But a close associate of the Archbishop, Elie Smith, told the BBC he spoke to the kidnappers who said they only seized the clerk to send a message to the government, without further ado. precision.

Separatist fighters are behind the kidnapping, the Bishop of Kumbo told the BBC.

He also said that dozens of Kumbo residents marched towards the separatist camp in search of hostages and demanding their release.

Parts of Cameroon have been in turmoil since Anglophone groups stepped up efforts for independence in 2016, claiming they faced discrimination from the country’s authorities, who are mostly Francophone.

It was the same week that 11 Kumbo teachers were kidnapped by separatists and then released.

Attacks on two different schools in the English-speaking towns of Kumba and Limbé have also been outraged by unidentified armed groups in recent days. Seven children were recently killed in the attack on Mother Francisca school in Kumba.

Thousands attended Thursday’s funeral for the seven murdered schoolchildren in Kumba

Some schools in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon recently reopened after a four-year closure due to threats from separatists fighting for an independent state of Ambazonia.

What more do we know about the abductees?

The traditional leader of the village of Nso, near the town of Kumbo, was among those kidnapped.

According to the BBC’s Killian Ngala in Yaoundé, Sehm Mbinglo, I fled Nso months ago when his two sons were killed by suspected separatist fighters and he too received death threats.

Archbishop Tumi, originally from the same village, recently negotiated the return of the traditional chief. But it was during this return trip that the couple and nine other people were kidnapped.

The clerk, who recently retired from his post, is a well-known government critic who supports the transition to federalism to resolve the Anglophone crisis.

However, he also played a conciliatory role, with the government choosing him to lead a “peace caravan” in the troubled North West region.

What is the conflict about?

Protests against the growing use of French in courts and schools in Cameroon’s English-speaking heartland, in the North West and South West regions, turned into violence in 2017.

A crackdown on the security forces has led some English-speaking civilians to take up arms against the government, led by French-speaking President Paul Biya.

Thousands of people have lost their lives and hundreds of thousands have been displaced as a result of the clash between separatists and security forces.