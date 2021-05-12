Cameroon jails transgender women for ‘attempted homosexuality’

Shakiro has thousands of followers on Facebook and YouTube where she is open about her sexuality

Two transgender women in Cameroon have been sentenced to five years in prison for breaking laws on homosexuality.

Their lawyers say they were convicted of “attempted homosexuality” as well as contempt of public decency and problems with their identity cards.

One of them is trans celebrity Shakiro, a YouTuber who highlights the issues facing the banned LGBT community in Cameroon.

She and her friend Patricia have been in detention since February after their arrest in a restaurant.

Cameroon is one of 31 African countries that criminalize gay sex.

“It’s a hammer blow. This is the maximum period provided for in the law. The message is clear: homosexuals have no place in Cameroon,” one of their lawyers, Alice Nkom, who heads the ‘Association for the Defense of Homosexual Rights. , told AFP news agency.

Their other lawyer, Richard Tamfu, says the couple will appeal the verdict as there is no evidence that homosexual acts were committed, just suspicion.

‘Courageous’

The Douala City Court also fined Shakira and Patricia 200,000 CFA francs ($ 370; £ 260) each.

If the two are unable to raise the necessary funds to pay the fines, they will face an additional 12 months in prison on top of their five-year sentence, reports the BBC’s Killian Ngala from the capital Yaoundé.

Some believe Shakiro was deliberately targeted because of his fame

In 2016, Cameroon strengthened its laws against homosexuality, amending the penal code to explicitly prohibit same-sex sexual relations, says our journalist.

There is animosity towards gay and transgender people in Cameroon and they can often be beaten in public, he says.

Shakiro, who has also been identified as Loïc Njeukam, is unusual to have spoken of such persecution.

She has thousands of followers on Facebook and YouTube where she promotes cosmetics and talks openly about her sexuality.

The trial of Shakiro and Patricia, who has also been identified as Roland Mouthe, has been highly publicized, with critics saying it is a political decision to prosecute them.

The Most Horrific Stories of LGBT Abuse

Ben Hunte, BBC News

Lawyers for Shakiro and Patricia have told me that trans women continue to struggle in prison. Patricia says that she is threatened every day and that she is afraid for her life.

I’ve been reporting on LGBT life around the world for a few years now, and the experiences of LGBT people in Cameroon are always some of the most horrific stories I hear.

In February alone, there were three brutal killings of LGBT Cameroonians and at least 27 arrests.

I have heard from people who have attempted suicide because they have been blackmailed and “denounced” because of their sexuality or their gender identity. In almost all cases, there are family issues at the center and a real sense of shame to be associated with LGBT people.

All the human rights organizations associated with the arrests of Shakiro and Patricia believe that Cameroonian laws have been violated.

Mainly because, they say, the charge of “attempted homosexuality” does not apply in this case, as the two trans women were not caught in any sexual situation – they were just having dinner.

