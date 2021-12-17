Cameroon: inter-community clashes continue to displace thousands of people

The last days, more than 85,000 people have fled to neighboring Chad while at least 15,000 Cameroonians have been forced to flee inside their country.

“It appears that travel to Chad has accelerated rapidly, as the total is almost triple the figure reported last week, when 30,000 people crossed the border to seek safety,” UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh Recount journalists during a regular press briefing in Geneva.

Victims

Victims of the fighting have also left 44 dead and 111 injured – an increase from 22 dead and 30 injured last week.

And 112 villages were reportedly burned down.

The vast majority of newcomers to Chad are children and 98 percent of adults are women.

Some 48,000 people have taken refuge in 18 urban sites in N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, and 37,000 people are scattered in 10 rural sites along the banks of the Logone River.

In trouble

Along with the authorities, UNHCR, other UN agencies and humanitarian partners are rushing to provide life-saving assistance.

UNHCR has declared a Level 2 emergency and is rapidly scaling up operations to assist affected people in Cameroon and new refugees who have fled to Chad.

“Refugees urgently need shelter, blankets, rugs and hygiene kits. Some are generously hosted by local communities, but most still sleep in the open air and under trees, ”said the UNHCR spokesperson.

“And teams are helping the government identify new accommodation sites further from the border to better protect refugees in accordance with international standards.”

Ongoing efforts

In the Far North of Cameroon, security forces have been deployed and disarmament operations are underway.

Although few incidents have been reported over the past week, tensions remain high.

However, UNHCR reported that it still cannot access the rural district of Logone Birni where the clashes started, due to insecurity.

“Our teams in the towns of Maroua and Kousseri assess the protection and humanitarian needs of internally displaced people. Many displaced people say they have difficulty finding drinking water and do not have access to latrines. Regarding hygiene issues, they are on the increase, ”said the UNHCR spokesperson.

Month of violence

Clashes first broke out on December 5 in the border village of Ouloumsa following a dispute between herders, fishermen and farmers over the depletion of water resources.

The climate crisis is exacerbating competition for resources, especially water. Levels in Lake Chad, in the far north region of Cameroon, have declined by up to 95% over the past 60 years.

UNHCR and Cameroonian authorities organized a reconciliation forum in early December, during which community representatives pledged to end the violence.

“But without urgent action to address the root causes of the crisis, the situation could escalate further,” Saltmarsh warned, calling for international support to help the forcibly displaced and “end the violence so that people can return home safely ”.

Chad is home to nearly one million refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) and Cameroon more than 1.5 million refugees and IDPs.