Calm tense in northern Lebanese city after violent clashes

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) – Cautious calm reigned in the northern city of Tripoli on Friday after rioters set fire to several buildings, ending days of violent clashes as anger over growing poverty exacerbated by the coronavirus lockdown has overflowed.

Lebanese troops have deployed to the country’s second-largest city in a bid to quell the riots, which have led to repeated clashes with security forces in which one person was killed and more than 250 injured.

The protests in Tripoli, which began on Monday, came as Lebanon grapples with both the pandemic and the worst economic crisis in its history, with only an interim government in charge. Tripoli is among the poorest and most neglected in Lebanon, which has been in a state of economic and financial crisis for a year.

Even before the onset of the economic crisis at the end of 2019, almost all of the city’s workforce depended on daily income. Since then, the Lebanese currency has lost around 80% of its value against the dollar and nearly half of the country’s population has been plunged into poverty.

While the protests target the strict lockdown measures, they also reflect growing anger over the authorities’ indifference to the collapse of Lebanon. The cash-strapped government has done little to compensate or help the poor cope with growing hardships, and politicians have been unable to agree on the formation of a new government since August, when the current government resigned following the massive explosion of the port of Beirut. .

The confluence of crises poses the greatest threat to Lebanon’s stability since the end of its civil war in 1990.

On Thursday evening, dozens of young men set fire to a historic municipal building they had been trying to storm for days. They also set fire to two other government buildings and a private university owned by a former prime minister.

Earlier Thursday, protesters threw stones at security forces, who responded with bursts of tear gas and water cannons.

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, charged with forming a new government more than three months ago, called the violence in Tripoli “organized crime” and accused the army of allowing the vandalism.

“Who will protect Tripoli if the army fails to protect it?” Hariri said in a statement released Thursday evening.

Smaller protests were also reported in Beirut and the eastern Bekaa region on Thursday, as well as earlier in the week.