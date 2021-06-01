Calls for Zimbabwean journalist Jeffrey Moyo to receive a fair hearing after bail denied

On May 28, Zimbabwean and IPS journalist Jeffrey Moyo was arrested for allegedly violating section 36 of Zimbabwe’s Immigration Act. Credit: Busani Bafana / IPS

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, June 01 (IPS) – As international correspondent Jeffrey Moyo has been denied bail for allegedly breaking a section of Zimbabwe’s immigration law by helping two foreign journalists to work in the country without Appropriate media accreditation, local organizations demanded his release and for him to receive a fair trial.

Moyo (37), an Inter Press Service (IPS), New York Times and other media correspondent, was arrested in Harare on May 27 and is being held in Bulawayo prison.

Bulawayo Magistrate Rachel Mkanga rejected Moyo’s bail request yesterday, May 31, saying Moyo was seen as a threat to national security and Zimbabwe’s sovereignty was at stake.

Moyo has been charged with violating section 36 of the Immigration Act, which is essentially based on an allegation that he made a false statement to immigration officials. This is the accreditation of two of her colleagues, Christina Goldbaum and Joao Silva of the New York Times.

Goldbaum and Silva arrived in Zimbabwe on May 5 and were subsequently deported on May 8 for failing to be properly accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC), the country’s media regulatory body.

“The case of the state is weak and they know it, that is why the key witnesses have been evicted and want to deal with the residents and set an example so as not to compromise the security issues”, Tabani Moyo, the executive director of the media. Institute of Southern Africa – Zimbabwe, told IPS.

“Jeff needs to be given a fair trial so that we don’t have a situation where the law is used as a weapon against the media,” said Tabani Moyo, adding that “we are not surprised at this turn of events because the state uses several strategies to intimidate depending on how irritated it is not by the media but by its international relations.

In a statement on Friday, May 28, the ZMC said it learned of the expulsion from Zimbabwe of “a man and woman claiming to be New York Times reporters and carrying fake accreditation cards and receipts which , according to them, would have been obtained on their behalf of Jeffrey Moyo, at the time local journalist duly accredited for the same New York Times ”.

ZMC said New York Times reporters did not visit ZMC offices despite writing to relevant authorities requesting the required prior authorization documents before they could work locally as a reporter on temporary assignment. . The competent authorities had refused the prior authorization to Goldbaum and Silva.

The state media body also alleged that Moyo admitted irregularities in accreditation and “privately approached a ZMC staff member who also allegedly agreed to come to terms with Moyo and his now expelled colleagues.” The ZMC staff member was also arrested.

The Southern Africa-Zimbabwe Media Institute said Jeffrey Moyo should be given a fair trial and his case should not be one where the law is used "as a weapon against the media".

Award-winning and internationally renowned journalist and documentary filmmaker Hopewell Chin’ono told IPS via the What’s app that Moyo’s arrest was an abuse of state institutions.

“Jeffery’s arrest is again an abuse of state institutions because the person who committed the crime is a person working for the ZMC and not Jeffrey, who received something that was done wrong and to at the very least, he should be a witness state, but he is the one who is incarcerated, “Chin’ono told IPS. He was referring to a ZMC staff member.

During 2020 and early this year, Chin’ono, a critic of the current government, has been arrested three times by Zimbabwe police. His arrest made international headlines.

“There is no freedom of speech to practice journalism in Zimbabwe as long as you are reporting against the political elite and Zanu PF is in power … As long as it is in power, Zanu PF will continue to use state institutions to persecute journalists and other citizens for simply doing what is constitutional. “

Meanwhile, Moyo’s attorney said they would appeal the bail hearing.

“We strongly disagree with those and all of the grounds the court relied on to deny him bail and are currently preparing an appeal which will be filed as soon as we are able to obtain the record of the proceedings in the district court, “Moyo’s lawyer said. Doug Coltart told IPS by phone yesterday.

“The main grounds the court relied on were that he posed a risk of absconding and that he risked running away from the trial and this amusing ground which has no legal basis that he poses a threat to him. national security and Zimbabwe’s sovereignty is at stake international journalists have interviewed Zimbabweans without the knowledge of the Ministry of Information, ”Coltart said.

Coltart added that Moyo’s wife was not allowed to visit him and that his conditions of detention were deplorable.

“He is fine and remains mentally strong, the conditions of detention are still bad,” said Coltart, stressing that Moyo had to share a blanket with one of the other detainees and that he did not have access to reading material .

“They denied him access to his wife and the most worrying thing is that he was actually slapped, I believe, by one of the prison’s medical staff. We intend to file a complaint about this, ”Coltart said.

“We are focused on getting him out with the bail call, but we certainly intend to press charges against the inhumane conditions in the prison.”

If convicted, Moyo faces up to 10 years in prison.