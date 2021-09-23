Call to action: Prevent gender-based violence in humanitarian emergencies

Gender-based violence includes acts that inflict physical, sexual or mental harm – or other forms of suffering, coercion and limits on personal freedoms – and have “long-term consequences on sexual, physical health. and psychological survivors’, according to reproductive health agency (UNFPA).

These are increasingly driven by conflict, climate change, famine and insecurity, exacerbating the vulnerabilities of girls and women.

“Willingness to act”

UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem said at the meeting of Locate GBV in humanitarian crises, this peace, justice and dignity are the “birthright of every woman and girl”.

She referred to the agency’s “clear and ambitious” 2021-2025 roadmap, which reflects a shared vision, and stressed the need to create new avenues to guarantee these rights.

Emphasizing the need for accountability “to ourselves and to each other”, Ms. Kanem said that as the lead UN agency on the issue, “UNFPA is committed to stay strong “.

She said there was a strong will to act, “to do something about gender-based violence,” she added, stressing the importance of putting the voice of women “at the heart of what we do”.

Ms. Kanem pledged to channel 43 percent of UNFPA humanitarian funding to national and local women’s organizations, saying “now more than ever they need us.”

Afghanistan: “Important reminder”

Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths called the situation in Afghanistan “an important reminder of the primary vulnerability of women and girls in crisis.”

He highlighted the vital role of local women-led communities, stressing that they act as first responders in a crisis.

Recalling a recent trip to Ethiopia, where he heard first-hand accounts of the trauma suffered by women in Tigray, he said it was the local communities who reacted first to the atrocities, which underscores “the importance absolute ”to listen to women, protect women and girls, and“ protect local communities to do what they naturally want to do ”.

The protection of women is one of the least funded components of the humanitarian programsaid Griffiths.

UNDP UN officials say gender-based violence is a “phantom pandemic”, hidden under COVID-19.

Spread the word

Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), declared responding to “the ambitious call to action”, it is important to ‘get the word out’ to girls and women in the field about available services.

“It wasn’t clear at all,” Ms. Fore said.

She spoke about the UNICEF report We have to do better, which provides a global feminist assessment of the experiences of women and girls, and the organizations they lead, during the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic.

The report stressed that the needs of women and girls are either ignored or addressed after the fact; and that although they are on the front lines of humanitarian crises, women are not taken seriously enough.

And although demand for GBV services increased during COVID, resources have not increased, Ms. Fore said, calling for more support for local women’s groups, including financially.

Assistance with bureaucratization

Combating gender-based violence is an important priority for the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), High Commissioner Filippo Grandi assured the participants, especially in situations of forced displacement, which abound in opportunities.

He acknowledged that during humanitarian crises, when everyone is moving fast, the essential role of local women’s organizations is too often overlooked.

The senior UNHCR official said that providing ‘substantial, flexible, direct and rapid’ resources to community organizations led by women without excessive bureaucracy is ‘one of the most important ways’ to empower them.

He conceded, however, that “it is a difficult call” as humanitarian funding follows the tendency to be “bureaucratized”.

