Call me Maybe? Nervous Israelis fear Biden snub

JERUSALEM (AP) – It’s been three weeks and he still hasn’t called.

Israelis are expressing growing concern that President Joe Biden has yet to name Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after his inauguration. Some fear this could foresee a colder relationship between the two close allies after President Donald Trump’s warm embrace.

The United States is Israel’s closest ally, providing around $ 3.8 billion in annual military aid and shielding it from censorship in international forums about its policy towards the Palestinians.

Netanyahu, who faces a tough battle for re-election in March, has long bragged about his close ties to US presidents and other world leaders. He also hopes to dissuade Biden from joining the Iran nuclear deal, which Israel strongly opposes.

Netanyahu has dismissed any discussion of a breakup earlier this week, noting he spoke with Biden during the transition and saying he expected to hear from the president once he visits the Middle East after having spoken to North American and European leaders.

“Our alliance is strong, even if we do not agree on everything,” Netanyahu said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken struck a similar note when asked about the lack of appeal earlier this week in an interview with CNN’s “Situation Room”, saying he spoke to his own Israeli counterparts since his swearing-in.

“I am sure they will have the opportunity to speak in the near future,” he said of Biden and Netanyahu.

The longer it drags on, the more the Israelis are likely to appear desperate.

Danny Danon, the former Israeli ambassador to the UN, tweeted on Wednesday a list of 10 countries he said had received calls from Biden.

“Now is the time to call on the leader of #Israel, the #US’s closest ally?” he tweeted, with a phone number for the prime minister.

Netanyahu had a difficult relationship with President Barack Obama, who repeatedly clashed with the Israeli leader over the conflict with the Palestinians and the Iran nuclear deal. Many Israelis fear that Biden, who served as Obama’s vice president, will revive his approach to the region, both by reverting to the Iran deal and by urging Israel to make concessions to the Palestinians.

Trump, in stark contrast, broke with decades of U.S. policy aimed at expanding support for Israel, recognizing disputed Jerusalem as its capital, abandoning objections to West Bank settlements, and promoting a peace plan that overwhelmingly favored Israel. It has also pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal and stepped up sanctions against Iran, which Israel sees as its greatest threat.

Yossi Melman, a columnist for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, said the “thunderous silence” is of great importance to Netanyahu, who uses such conversations “to give the impression that he has no equal in cultivating the special relations between the two countries ”.

“Biden and his aides want to say to Netanyahu, ‘You are nothing special, you are not an only child. The personal bond and chemistry you had with Donald Trump don’t just advance your position in Washington, they stand in the way. Melman wrote.

Many argue, however, that the underlying relationship between the two countries is much stronger than any personal chemistry.

“Does this have any symbolic meaning? Yes. Is this a thinly disguised message of discontent? Perhaps. Is it of substantial importance? Absolutely not, ”Alon Pinkas, the former Israeli consul general in New York, wrote in Haaretz last week, when it was only 14 days.

“At the end of the day, a call is just a call, and it will inevitably happen in a few days. What will define the relationship and possible sticking points is the political substance and style of dialogue, not when Biden first called on Netanyahu.