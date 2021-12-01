Call it old, contemporary, modern or whatever: it’s slavery

Teenage girls harvest tomatoes on a farm in Sinaloa state, northern Mexico. Credit: Courtesy of the Sinaloa Institute for Adult Education

MADRID, 01 Dec. (IPS) – Whatever you call it – it’s the heinous daily life of a billion enslaved humans. The actual number of “modern” slaves is, of course, unknown. The International Labor Organization (ILO) estimates that more than 40 million people around the world are victims of modern slavery.

Although modern slavery is not defined in law, it is used as an umbrella term covering practices such as forced labor, debt bondage, forced marriage and human trafficking, he says.

But this figure of 40 million seems very far from exact. Why? For example, the ILO cites forced marriage as one of the key elements of modern slavery. However, 800 million girl children are forced into marriage.

The ILO also includes forced child labor as another key element of slavery. But the UN estimates that there are 160 million children victims of forced child labor.

In fact, the same global organization states that more than 150 million children are subject to child labor, which represents almost one in ten children worldwide.

Not to mention the number of victims of human trafficking and trafficking who are exploited and enlisted as child soldiers in the armed conflicts that afflict several developing countries.

A billion slaves

Therefore, only these two figures put together bring the number of “modern slaves” to nearly a billion.

According to the UN, slavery essentially refers to situations of exploitation that a person cannot refuse or leave due to threats, violence, coercion, deception and / or abuse of power.

Score 2021 International Day for the Abolition of Slavery on December 2, the world body said that slavery is not simply a historical relic.

Coincidentally, the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery marks the date of the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the United Nations Convention for the Suppression of Trafficking in Human Beings and exploitation of the prostitution of others, December 2, 1949.

The objective of this day is to eradicate contemporary forms of slavery, such as human trafficking, sexual exploitation, the worst forms of child labor, forced marriage and the forced recruitment of children for the purposes of armed conflict, notes the UN.

Main forms of modern slavery

Slavery has evolved and manifested itself in different ways throughout history. Today, some traditional forms of slavery still persist in their earlier forms, while others have been turned into new ones, according to the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery.

“United Nations human rights bodies have documented the persistence of ancient forms of slavery that are rooted in traditional beliefs and customs. These forms of slavery are the result of long-standing discrimination against the most vulnerable groups in society, such as those considered to be lower castes, tribal minorities and indigenous peoples. “

Forced labor

Along with traditional forms of forced labor, such as bonded labor and debt bondage, there are now more contemporary forms of forced labor, such as migrant workers, who have been trafficked for the purposes of human trafficking. economic exploitation of all kinds in the global economy: domestic bonded labor, the construction industry, the food and clothing industry, the agricultural sector and forced prostitution.

Child labor

Around the world, one in ten children is working. The majority of child labor that occurs today is for the purposes of economic exploitation. This goes against the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which recognizes “the right of the child to be protected against economic exploitation and to perform any work which may be dangerous or interfere with the education of the child, or be detrimental to the health of the child. the child or his physical, mental, spiritual, moral or social development.

All this in addition to children being pushed into begging by criminal groups, just by way of example.

Traffic

According to Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children, trafficking in persons means the recruitment, transport, transfer, harboring or reception of persons, through the threat or use of force or other forms of coercion for the purpose of exploitation .

Prostitution, servitude, organ harvesting …

“Exploitation includes the prostitution of others or other forms of sexual exploitation, forced labor or services, slavery or practices similar to slavery, servitude or the removal of organs. The consent of the trafficked person for the purpose of exploitation is irrelevant and if the trafficked person is a child, it is a crime even without the use of force.

And there is an unquantified number of victims of debt slavery, which is more widespread in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

In view of the above, there would be many more victims of slavery than the official estimates.