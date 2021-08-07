California wildfires rage: “We weren’t expecting a monster like this”

The Dixie fire in northern California has now spread over 1,807 square kilometers and is only 21 percent contained.

At least eight people have been reported missing as a historic wildfire continues to ravage northern California, destroying hundreds of homes and incinerating entire communities as firefighters seek to contain the blaze.

The Pulmas County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday it received reports of “eight people missing” in connection with the Dixie fire, which has now spread to an area of ​​1,807 square kilometers (698 square miles). ) and is only contained at 21%.

Five of the missing belong to the former mining town of Greenville, about 257 km (160 miles) north of Sacramento, where the flames have razed most of its city center Thursday and Friday, destroying 268 homes and structures and threatening nearly 14,000 buildings in the northern Sierra Nevada.

Greenville, with a population of 800, was founded over 150 years ago when nearby gold mines attracted settlers and merchants to the picturesque Indian Valley town. Most of its downtown area was left in ashes by the blaze, which also burned down the small town of Canyondam.

Friday, the forest fire became the third largest in the history of the state of California that flames spread amid high temperatures and strong winds.

But officials said on Saturday that cooler and calmer weather was giving firefighters a much-needed break, and these conditions are expected to continue until Sunday.

“We expect the same fire behavior as yesterday, which was quite moderate,” Jake Cagle, fire department chief, said at a briefing.

Meanwhile, the wildfire wreaked havoc among local residents who lost everything as they fled its rapid approach.

After four years of homelessness, Kesia Studebaker thought she had finally landed on her feet when she found a kitchen job at a restaurant and moved into a house in Greenville.

But in just one night, the forest fire ravaged the mountain town and “took everything away,” she told the Associated Press news agency. “We knew we didn’t have enough rain and fires could happen, but we didn’t expect a monster like this.”

Experts say climate change fuels extreme weather events like forest fires and floods.

In recent weeks, massive forest fires have devastated communities across the United States, Canada, Turkey and Greece, among others in the world, urging governments to put in place concrete plans to tackle the problem.

Homes and cars destroyed by the Dixie Line of Fire in central Greenville on August 5 [Noah Berger/AP Photo]

California’s fire season is on track to overtake that of last year, which was the worst fire season in recent state history.

Since the start of the year, more than 6,000 fires have destroyed more than 3,260 square kilometers (1,260 square miles) of land – more than triple the losses for the same period in 2020, according to fire figures from the State.