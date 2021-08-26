World
California wildfire dangers could spread south – Times of India
LOS ANGELES: A wildfire that burned several homes near Los Angeles may indicate the region faces the same dangers that burned northern California.
The fire in San Bernardino County erupted Wednesday afternoon, quickly burned several hundred acres and damaged or destroyed at least a dozen homes and outbuildings in the northeastern foothills of Los Angeles, said firefighters. The crews used shovels and bulldozers and launched an airstrike to prevent South Fire from the tiny communities of Lytle Creek and Scotland near Cajon Pass.
Some 600 homes and other buildings were threatened, along with power lines, and 1,000 residents were subject to evacuation orders.
At nightfall, the firefighters seemed to have gained the upper hand and few flames were visible. But the blaze was worrisome as peak fire season in Southern California is typically later in the year, when strong, dry Santa Ana winds blow from the interior and head toward the coast.
After a few cooler days, the southern region should see a return of warm weather as the weekend approaches. In addition to dangerously dry conditions, the region is facing increasingly small firefighting personnel, said Lyn Sieliet, spokesperson for the San Bernardino National Forest.
“Some of our firefighters that we normally have on our forests are working on fires in northern California, or in Idaho and Washington,” she told KTLA-TV. “We don’t have all the staff we normally have.”
The largest fires in the state and country have occurred in Northern California, where they set fire to small mountain towns and destroyed huge swathes of dry forest.
The Caldor fire has destroyed some 500 homes since August 14 in the Sierra Nevada southwest of the lake Tahoe, including much of the tiny hamlet of Grizzly Flats. It was 12% contained and threatened more than 17,000 structures.
Buck Minitch, a firefighter with the Pioneer Fire Protection District, was called to the fire lines last week as his wife fled their Grizzly Flats home with their two daughters, three dogs, a kitten and a duffel bag of clothes, the San José Mercury News reported.
Hannah Minitch was evacuated to her parents’ property and the next morning received a text from her husband showing only a fireplace where their house once stood. The two briefly cried together on a phone call before he went back to work.
“We have nothing left here,” she recalls, saying. “I have to go and protect what’s left for the others.”
At times the wind-blown fire scorched 1,000 acres of land per hour and on Wednesday it was within two dozen miles of Lake Tahoe, an alpine vacation and tourism spot that straddles the border between the California and Nevada.
There was no evacuation in Tahoe, but the fire continued to cast a veil of sickly yellow smoke over the scenic area.
South Lake Tahoe and Tahoe City on the West Rim suffered the worst air pollution in the country on Wednesday, according to AirNow, a partnership of federal, state and local airlines.
Meanwhile, California’s Dixie Fire, the second largest in state history at 1,160 square miles (3,004 square kilometers), was only burning about 65 miles (104 kilometers) to the north. It was 45% content. Some 700 houses were among the nearly 1,300 buildings that were destroyed.
In the southern Sierra Nevada, concern grew as the French Fire extended near Lake Isabella, a popular fishing and boating destination. About ten communities were subject to evacuation orders. The blaze has blackened 32 square miles (83 square kilometers) since August 18.
Smoke from the fires had stained the air further south. The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an advisory until Thursday morning for much of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Nationally, 92 large fires were burning in 13 predominantly Western states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.
Climate change has made the West hotter and drier over the past 30 years and will continue to make weather conditions more extreme and forest fires more destructive, scientists say.
The fire in San Bernardino County erupted Wednesday afternoon, quickly burned several hundred acres and damaged or destroyed at least a dozen homes and outbuildings in the northeastern foothills of Los Angeles, said firefighters. The crews used shovels and bulldozers and launched an airstrike to prevent South Fire from the tiny communities of Lytle Creek and Scotland near Cajon Pass.
Some 600 homes and other buildings were threatened, along with power lines, and 1,000 residents were subject to evacuation orders.
At nightfall, the firefighters seemed to have gained the upper hand and few flames were visible. But the blaze was worrisome as peak fire season in Southern California is typically later in the year, when strong, dry Santa Ana winds blow from the interior and head toward the coast.
After a few cooler days, the southern region should see a return of warm weather as the weekend approaches. In addition to dangerously dry conditions, the region is facing increasingly small firefighting personnel, said Lyn Sieliet, spokesperson for the San Bernardino National Forest.
“Some of our firefighters that we normally have on our forests are working on fires in northern California, or in Idaho and Washington,” she told KTLA-TV. “We don’t have all the staff we normally have.”
The largest fires in the state and country have occurred in Northern California, where they set fire to small mountain towns and destroyed huge swathes of dry forest.
The Caldor fire has destroyed some 500 homes since August 14 in the Sierra Nevada southwest of the lake Tahoe, including much of the tiny hamlet of Grizzly Flats. It was 12% contained and threatened more than 17,000 structures.
Buck Minitch, a firefighter with the Pioneer Fire Protection District, was called to the fire lines last week as his wife fled their Grizzly Flats home with their two daughters, three dogs, a kitten and a duffel bag of clothes, the San José Mercury News reported.
Hannah Minitch was evacuated to her parents’ property and the next morning received a text from her husband showing only a fireplace where their house once stood. The two briefly cried together on a phone call before he went back to work.
“We have nothing left here,” she recalls, saying. “I have to go and protect what’s left for the others.”
At times the wind-blown fire scorched 1,000 acres of land per hour and on Wednesday it was within two dozen miles of Lake Tahoe, an alpine vacation and tourism spot that straddles the border between the California and Nevada.
There was no evacuation in Tahoe, but the fire continued to cast a veil of sickly yellow smoke over the scenic area.
South Lake Tahoe and Tahoe City on the West Rim suffered the worst air pollution in the country on Wednesday, according to AirNow, a partnership of federal, state and local airlines.
Meanwhile, California’s Dixie Fire, the second largest in state history at 1,160 square miles (3,004 square kilometers), was only burning about 65 miles (104 kilometers) to the north. It was 45% content. Some 700 houses were among the nearly 1,300 buildings that were destroyed.
In the southern Sierra Nevada, concern grew as the French Fire extended near Lake Isabella, a popular fishing and boating destination. About ten communities were subject to evacuation orders. The blaze has blackened 32 square miles (83 square kilometers) since August 18.
Smoke from the fires had stained the air further south. The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an advisory until Thursday morning for much of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Nationally, 92 large fires were burning in 13 predominantly Western states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.
Climate change has made the West hotter and drier over the past 30 years and will continue to make weather conditions more extreme and forest fires more destructive, scientists say.