California wildfire crisis intensifies amid extreme winds – Times of India
POLLOCK PINES, Calif .: The California wildfire crisis escalated on Tuesday as strong winds resurgent fanned the state’s largest conflagration, propelled flames of a separate and smaller blaze into a community rural mountain areas and caused widespread preventive power cuts.
Already the second California wildfire on file, the Dixie fire has been raging since mid-July in the harsh Sierra Nevada Northeast San Francisco had charred 604,000 acres of drought-dried wood and brush Tuesday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
That tally was up 34,000 acres from the previous day, marking one of the biggest growth spurts in the 24-hour fire since its first days last month.
Doug Ulibarri, command spokesperson for the Dixie incident, attributed the surge to the extreme winds that blew over much of northern California on Monday evening. But he said containment lines dug by response teams around nearly a third of Dixie’s perimeter largely held up overnight, despite the blaze’s expanding overall footprint.
Some 1,200 houses and other structures were destroyed by the fire, but another 16,000 buildings were listed as endangered, with evacuation estimates ranging from 12,000 to 28,000 residents.
The Dixie is by far the largest among the dozens of fires that have ravaged the Western United States in a highly incendiary summer that experts see as symptomatic of climate change.
A much smaller blaze emerged as one of California’s top wildfire threats on Tuesday this week when high winds pushed flames from the so-called Caldor Blaze, about 65 miles east of Sacramento , in the hamlet of Grizzly Flats in El Dorado County.
Cal Fire said two civilians were seriously injured in rushed evacuations from the area Tuesday morning and an unknown number of structures were seen catching fire.
the Sacramento Bee reported that property losses in Grizzly Flats, a community of around 1,200 residents, included an elementary school, church and post office.
The California governor’s office of emergency services estimated the total number of people displaced by the Caldor fire at more than 11,000 as of Tuesday evening, with mandatory evacuation orders issued for several communities, including Pollock pines and Somerset.
The Dixie and Caldor fire outbreaks came as the state’s largest utility company, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), triggered deliberate blackouts in northern California to reduce forest fire hazards associated with wind damage to transmission lines.
The company cited forecasts of sustained winds of up to 40 miles per hour, with higher gusts in the foothills and mountainous areas, along with dry vegetation and low humidity.
Preventive power outages are expected to disrupt electricity service to 51,000 homes and businesses scattered across 18 counties, PG&E said. The company said it expects the winds to ease Wednesday, which will restore service within 24 hours.
