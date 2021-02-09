California Uses Zip Codes, Awareness To Increase Vaccine Fairness

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Hing Yiu Chung lives in a racially diverse neighborhood in San Francisco that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Although the vaccines were hard to come by, the 69-year-old got one by showing proof that she lives where she lives.

She had to stand in line for two hours with other elderly people, some disabled or leaning on canes, for the chance to receive a few hundred vaccines available each day at a local public health clinic in the Bayview neighborhood.

“Fortunately, it was not a cold or rainy day, otherwise it would have been more difficult,” she said in Chinese.

The experiment wasn’t ideal, but targeting vulnerable zip codes is one way San Francisco and other U.S. cities and counties are trying to ensure that they vaccinate populations in largely black, Latin American communities. and workers who have suffered most of the pandemic. In Dallas, authorities tried to prioritize those zip codes, which tended to be communities of color, but backed off after the state threatened to cut the city’s vaccine supply.

Across the country, states are struggling to distribute vaccines equitably even as officials try to define what fairness means. They debate the risk factors that put someone at the front of the line: those living in poverty, communities of color, their jobs or if they have a disability. Others just want to immunize as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.

In California, which has prioritized the elderly and healthcare workers, Gov. Gavin Newsom last week announced a federal partnership for mass vaccination sites in Oakland and east of Los Angeles, saying the sites were chosen to target working class communities that are often left behind. . “

“Not only do we want fast and efficient, but we want equitable distribution of the vaccine,” he told reporters Monday in San Diego, where he hinted that a mass vaccination site would be announced soon for them. agricultural and food workers in central California.

Newsom also said a new state vaccine distribution system will pay providers to deliver injections to vulnerable neighborhoods and communities of color. Insurer Blue Shield of California will lead the program and collect demographic data on people who receive the vaccines.

“Unfortunately, due to the history of racism and discrimination in the United States, what we are seeing is that these community resources are not distributed evenly,” said California Surgeon General Dr Nadine. Burke Harris. “We must therefore incentivize and pay for performance if we are to achieve equivalent results in vulnerable communities.”

Some counties are not waiting for a state program.

In rich agricultural areas, Fresno County has set aside vaccines for farm workers, while the public health agency further south in Riverside County has partnered with an immigrant advocacy group to vaccinate agricultural workers.

In Santa Clara County, near the San Francisco Bay Area, community leaders called on Newsom last week to prioritize doses for zip codes with the highest COVID-19 rates, saying vaccines go to wealthier people with internet access and free time. Latinos make up a quarter of the county but account for more than half of COVID-19 infections.

“Our message to the governor is simple: prioritize the communities that have been hit hardest by this pandemic. It would be a commitment to fairness, ”said Jessica Paz-Cedillos, executive director of the School of Arts and Culture at Mexican Heritage Plaza, which is located in one of five postcodes in County of Santa Clara where the infection rate is double the county average. .

San Jose Square runs vaccinations two days a week for county residents on a first-come, first-served basis, and people must show proof of age or occupation. Seniors line up long before sunrise, carrying blankets and chairs.

Similar scenes unfolded at a new pop-up vaccination clinic in the Mission District of San Francisco, which also has high infection rates. Some 120 doses a day are for health workers and the elderly by invitation only, but Jon Jacobo, chair of the Latino Task Force’s health committee, has easily seen 200 people lined up recently, some in the 90th.

He called the lines of desperate elderly people “heartbreaking” but said the clinic should prioritize people living in the most disadvantaged postcodes.

“What I don’t want to see is what’s going on in Washington Heights (in Manhattan) or in south-central Los Angeles, where doctors helping to serve the black community have said, ‘This is the Most of the whites I saw in this neighborhood, ”he says.

Aura Sunux, a 43-year-old Guatemalan immigrant who delivers food and health items to homebound clients, was shot in the clinic on Monday.

“I feel relieved, believe me,” she said. “I didn’t get sick, but I was very close to people who were positive.”

California released figures on Monday suggesting the uneven distribution of vaccines to date. Latinos received 15% of the nearly 5 million doses administered – half the rate of white residents, though they make up the bulk of infections and deaths. Black residents received 2.7% of the doses despite making up 6% of the state’s population.

Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous with 10 million people, administered at least one dose to just 7% of black residents 65 and older, while inoculating more than twice that rate of white seniors and Asian. Although lower than the rate for white seniors, 14% of older Latinos have been vaccinated.

“Everyone’s saying it’s going to be done in a month or two,” said Karthick Ramakrishnan, founding director of the University of California, Riverside’s Center for Social Innovation. “Now is the time to design these systems so that those who are seriously affected by COVID in terms of cases and deaths are the ones with a good chance of getting vaccinated.”

Overwhelming demand for vaccines and insufficient stocks can discourage people from getting vaccinated, especially in communities where many are wary of vaccines.

Health officials have said that working with community groups is essential to ensure people have access to and get the vaccine. Riverside County gave more than 600 shots on two visits to the farm-rich Coachella Valley, joining a local group that registered people, said Jose Arballo, spokesperson for the public health agency.

“We can do a million clinics,” he said, “but if they don’t want to come because they’re scared, anxious, or worried that their information will be used as part of the enforcement process. immigration law, they won’t. come to us. “

Taxin reported from Orange County. Associated Press Haven reporters Daley contributed from San Francisco and Kathleen Ronayne from Sacramento, California.