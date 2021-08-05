World
California urges people to flee Dixie Fire Road communities – Times of India
SAN FRANCISCO: Officials from the north California Residents of two communities in the path of the raging Dixie blaze on Wednesday were warned to evacuate immediately as high winds raised the flames.
Authorities have issued alerts to residents still in communities of Greenville and Chester, as winds of up to 35 mph fanned the flames of the Dixie Blaze, the state’s largest blaze, which has grown to be so large that it generates its own weather system.
The Plumas Country Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order on Tuesday evening for the estimated 2,000 residents of Chester to flee the area.
“If you stayed, you should evacuate EAST, IMMEDIATELY!” the sheriff’s department announced on Wednesday the Twitter.
“If you cannot evacuate and you are threatened by fire and can get there safely, take refuge at the Chester High School baseball field!”
“If you are still in the Greenville area you are in imminent danger and you MUST go now !!” the department said in a second warning on social media.
“If you stay, rescuers may not be able to help you. ”
The Dixie Fire has raged in the forests of northern California since mid-July, amid a climate crisis that has caused sweltering heat and alarming drought.
