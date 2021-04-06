California plans to lift viral restrictions in June if certain criteria are met.

The latest announcement will lift what state leaders have called California.Blueprint for a more secure economyWhich established a system of color-coded restriction levels. As counties hit certain case thresholds, they were allowed to move up the ranks, a system first introduced in August when the state was grappling with an alarming increase in new cases.

Mr Newsom and other state leaders stressed that the state must have the capacity to quickly reimpose emergency measures if hospitals start to fill up.

Around Thanksgiving, there were signs that the worst fears of public health officials would come true. By December, hospitals – especially in hard-hit areas like Los Angeles – were overwhelmed with patients, and the state ordered Californians to stay home again.

Now that attention has turned to the vaccine rollout in the state, Californians have been frustrated by what they saw as a confusing and chaotic effort.

When state officials recently announced that the state would expand vaccine eligibility to anyone aged 16 or older as of April 15, Dr Christopher Longhurst, UC San Diego Health’s chief information officer, predicted “continued frustration as more and more people become eligible but that supply is not available to meet demand ”.

Experts also criticized the process for helping bypass the poorest and hardest-hit communities, even though state officials have repeatedly said fairness is a “north star” for their efforts.

California leaders are painfully aware of the divide between the state’s richest and often whitest communities, on the one hand, and its poorer communities, which are often home to predominantly Latin American essential workers, to on the other hand, and equity advocates have therefore said that speed and accuracy must both be priorities in vaccine delivery.