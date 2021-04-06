California plans to lift viral restrictions in June if certain criteria are met.
California plans to lift all coronavirus restrictions on June 15 provided there are enough Covid-19 vaccines available for anyone 16 years of age or older and hospitalizations remain low and stable, state officials said on Tuesday.
The move in June will allow Californians to return to restaurants, bars, cinemas, places of worship and concerts without strict capacity limits for the first time in more than a year. President Biden said there will be enough vaccines available for all adults by the end of May.
Other states have already eased health restrictions at a time when the Biden administration is begging them not to make these changes yet. The country is facing a possible fourth outbreak of the virus, and there are concerns about the spread of worrying virus variants. In many states, the number of coronavirus cases has increased.
“I think if everyone continues on the road that we are now it will be behind us, but it’s not over yet,” Mr Biden said on Tuesday during a visit to a vaccination site in Alexandria. , Virginia.
Later that afternoon, during remarks at the White House, he stressed how serious the fight against the virus remains. “Let me be extremely serious with you: we are not at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do, ”he said. “We are still in a life or death race against this virus.”
But in California, cases are on the decline since peaking earlier this year, with the state now averaging 2,700 new cases per day, the lowest figure since last June.
And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Tuesday, 35 percent of the state’s total population received at least one vaccine injection, and 18 percent are fully immunized.
“With over 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it’s time to turn the page on our tiering system and start looking to fully reopen the California economy,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. . “We can now start planning our lives after the pandemic.”
However, the state will maintain a mask mandate in place for the foreseeable future, and there will be limits on large indoor events or conventions of more than 5,000 people at least until the fall.
The State has become a highly publicized case study of how in which the reopening of a vast economy can be much more complex, unequal and politically charged than to close one.
California was the first state to implement a stay-at-home order last year, March 19, plunging the state’s 40 million residents into the nation’s biggest experiment to prevent transmission of what was then a virus shrouded in mystery.
Since then, California has toggled between different levels of restriction as new cases rose, fell and then rose again, overwhelming hospitals in the winter, even as other states allowed full reopenings.
Mr Newsom was widely criticized last year when he attended a lobbyist friend’s birthday dinner at one of Napa Valley’s most exclusive restaurants, the French Laundry, after imploring Californians to be vigilant and to refrain from seeing loved ones during the holidays.
His administration’s ever-evolving reopening strategies, which have been implemented piecemeal across the state’s 58 counties, have also been criticized.
The latest announcement will lift what state leaders have called California.Blueprint for a more secure economyWhich established a system of color-coded restriction levels. As counties hit certain case thresholds, they were allowed to move up the ranks, a system first introduced in August when the state was grappling with an alarming increase in new cases.
Mr Newsom and other state leaders stressed that the state must have the capacity to quickly reimpose emergency measures if hospitals start to fill up.
Around Thanksgiving, there were signs that the worst fears of public health officials would come true. By December, hospitals – especially in hard-hit areas like Los Angeles – were overwhelmed with patients, and the state ordered Californians to stay home again.
Now that attention has turned to the vaccine rollout in the state, Californians have been frustrated by what they saw as a confusing and chaotic effort.
When state officials recently announced that the state would expand vaccine eligibility to anyone aged 16 or older as of April 15, Dr Christopher Longhurst, UC San Diego Health’s chief information officer, predicted “continued frustration as more and more people become eligible but that supply is not available to meet demand ”.
Experts also criticized the process for helping bypass the poorest and hardest-hit communities, even though state officials have repeatedly said fairness is a “north star” for their efforts.
California leaders are painfully aware of the divide between the state’s richest and often whitest communities, on the one hand, and its poorer communities, which are often home to predominantly Latin American essential workers, to on the other hand, and equity advocates have therefore said that speed and accuracy must both be priorities in vaccine delivery.
“Equity and scale are possible for the wealthiest states in the country,” said Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, Executive Director of the Latino Community Foundation recently.
State officials said Tuesday they were confident in the state’s ability to immunize millions more Californians, including particularly vulnerable workers, over the next two months.
“We have been very thoughtful and measured about who is eligible to be vaccinated,” said Dr Mark Ghaly, Secretary of State for Health and Human Services.
