California draws 15 winners of $ 50,000 in vaccines – Times of India
SACRAMENTO: Governor of California. Gavin Newsom played the host of a game show on Friday in a draw for 15 winners of $ 50,000 in prizes to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“If you’re on the fence, if you’re just a little hesitant, or just weren’t willing in the past but all of a sudden you’re thinking, ‘Wait a sec, I could really use $ 50,000.’ , we’re doing all of this to encourage that and to get you to rethink and hopefully act again, ”Newsom said at the California State Lottery headquarters, where he was flanked by a machine being used to pick at random winners and a colorful Wheel of Fortune style wheel for the show.
It was the first in a series of draws for $ 16.5 million in prizes aimed at encouraging Californians to get vaccinated by June 15, when the state plans to lift nearly all virus-related restrictions. So far, 67% of eligible people aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state’s goal is to fully immunize at least 75% of people.
Newsom announced the prize money last week, warning that the state’s vaccination rates were set to drop without intervention. State officials said vaccination rates at the time fell 18% from the previous week.
In the week since Californians became eligible to earn the cash, vaccinations are down 4% from the previous week, Newsom spokeswoman Erin Mellon said. One million vaccines were given last week, she said.
Next week 15 more people will win $ 50,000 and on June 15 there will be 10 grand prize winners who will each receive $ 1.5 million – the largest of all immunization prizes in the country.
Winners will remain anonymous unless they allow the state to share their names, and they have 96 hours to claim their prizes before the state draws additional winners. The state will contact the winners.
In addition, the state has started providing $ 50 gift cards to people who get vaccinated. More than 340,000 cards have been distributed to date and the state plans to distribute 2 million, with a total value of $ 100 million.
Although vaccinations have slowed, California is among the top states and has already passed the Democratic president Joe bidenThe goal of ensuring that at least 70% of eligible adults have an injection by July 4.
Newsom has acknowledged that with cases of the virus in California at record levels and the imminent reopening, it will be difficult to convince the unvaccinated to finally get vaccinated.
“Going from 70% adults to 75% and beyond is stubborn, it’s hard work,” he said.
State Senator Richard Pan, pediatrician and vaccine advocate, and Claudio Alvarado, pediatric emergency nurse at UC Davis Medical Center, helped Newsom attract the first $ 50,000 winners. A machine spun numbered balls and individually abandoned the winning entries. The only information on the winners was the county in which they lived.
Populated counties accounted for most of the winners – three each came from Angels, San Diego and Santa Clara and two of San Francisco. The counties of Alameda, Orange, Mendocino and San Luis Obispo each had one.
Over 21 million people are eligible to win prizes of $ 50,000. The state assigned random numbers to each person, then narrowed the list down to 200 numbers. The first 50 have been placed in the draw, and the remaining 150 will be used to select next week’s winners or replace any Friday winner who does not claim the prize.
Anyone who has received at least one dose of vaccine is eligible for the awards, with a few exceptions, including those in prison and those working for the governor.
