California battles wildfire as scorching heat hits western US

Firefighters battled a wildfire in northern California under searing temperatures as another heat wave hit the western United States over the weekend, triggering an excessive heat warning for interior areas and desert.

Death Valley National Park in California, about 177 km (110 miles) west of Las Vegas in neighboring Nevada, recorded a high of 54 degrees Celsius (130 Fahrenheit) on Friday and is expected to reach the same. temperature Saturday.

If verified, the temperature reading would be the highest recorded there since July 1913, when the same desert area of ​​Furnace Creek reached 57 ° C (134 ° F), considered the highest measured temperature of reliably on earth.

The Beckwourth Complex – two lightning-triggered fires burning 72 km (45 miles) north of Lake Tahoe – showed no signs of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada forest region after it doubled in size between Friday and Saturday.

Local newspaper The Mercury News reported that around 1,300 people were deployed on Saturday to prevent flames from reaching populated areas near the blaze, while some evacuations were ordered.

Smoke envelops trees as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns in Doyle, Calif. On Friday [Noah Berger/AP Photo]

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Weather Forecast Center said on Twitter Friday morning that “record heat” is expected to affect “much of the west and southwest” over the weekend.

“More than 31 million people are currently subject to an excessive heat warning or a heat advisory. Highs well in the triple digits could threaten Las Vegas’ all-time high temperature record of 117F, ”the center said.

The mountainous regions of northern California have already seen several large fires that have destroyed more than a dozen homes.

Although there are no confirmed reports of damage to buildings, the fire triggered evacuation orders or warnings for approximately 2,800 people as well as the closure of nearly 518 square kilometers (200 square miles) of the Plumas National Forest.

The fires occurred just a few weeks after the Northwestern United States and Canada’s west coast were hit by record high temperatures late last month, prompting authorities in both countries to open cooling centers and urging residents to stay cool indoors.

Record heat is expected to affect much of the west and southwest this weekend. Over 31 million people are currently subject to an excessive heat warning or heat advisory. Highs well in the triple digits could threaten Las Vegas’ all-time high temperature record of 117F. pic.twitter.com/vP4NXEeKGh – NWS Weather Forecast Center (@NWSWPC) July 9, 2021

The heatwave contributed to hundreds of deaths in the province of British Columbia alone, officials said.

Experts have said climate change is fueling more extreme weather events, such as wildfires and heat waves – and some have urged US President Joe Biden to adopt an ambitious, long-term strategy to reduce the risk of devastating forest fires.

The potentially record-breaking weekend temperatures on the US West Coast come after the hottest June in 127 years of record-breaking, according to the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA).

Eight states recorded their hottest June on record this year, while six others recorded their second hottest, according to NOAA.

Back in California on Friday, the rising hot air formed a gigantic cloud of smoky pyrocumulus that reached thousands of feet high and created a lightning bolt of its own, said Lisa Cox, fire chief information officer.

Point fires caused by embers leapt up to a mile in front of the northeast flank – too far for firefighters to fight safely – and winds channeled gunfire and fueled canyons sec, where “it can actually pick up speed,” Cox said. .

US Forest Service firefighters monitor the Sugar Fire blaze in Plumas National Forest, Calif., July 9 [Noah Berger/AP Photo]

Firefighters typically take advantage of cooler, wetter nights to move forward on a blaze, Cox said, but the heat and low humidity never abated.

The air was so dry that some of the water dropped by the planes evaporated before reaching the ground, she added. “We expect more of the same the day after and the day after and the day after,” Cox said.

The NWS Weather Forecast Center also mentionned Saturday that even if temperatures do not break records, “the widespread, oppressive and lasting heat remains a threat”.