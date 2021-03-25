California and Florida say more adults will have access to vaccines next week, and all soon after.
U.S. Governors Speed Up Coronavirus Vaccine Eligibility As number of new cases nationwide plateaus, adding more urgency to vaccination efforts.
In Connecticut, which is among the most vaccinated states in the countryside, Governor Ned Lamont said Thursday that all adults would be eligible from April 1. New Hampshire make the footage available to all adults from April 2, and North Carolina April 7. In Rhode Island, Governor Dan McKee says the state is on track to make vaccines accessible to all adults before April 19.
Alaska, Mississippi, Utah, and West Virginia are the only states where all adults are now eligible to receive vaccines, but many more have announced plans to expand eligibility on May 1 or before a goal set by President Biden. Some local jurisdictions have also started to vaccinate all adults.
The nation is on average on 2.5 million doses vaccine per day. At this rate, about half of the country’s population would be at least partially vaccinated by mid-May.
California will open vaccine eligibility on April 1 to any resident aged 50 or older, and extend it to residents 16 or older on April 15, state officials said Thursday, saying they could do so due to increased federal vaccine supplies. Florida announced similar measures earlier today.
California will also allow health care providers to use their discretion to immediately immunize family members of eligible people, even if family members would not yet be eligible, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. .
State officials said they expected California to start receiving 2.5 million doses per week in the first part of April, and more than three million by the second half of the year. months, a significant increase from the current rate of about 1.8 million doses per week.
Mr Newsom has been under intense pressure for weeks to speed up the state’s vaccination efforts. Experts say its ability to push back a recall campaign may depend on vaccinating millions of residents and lifting remaining restrictions, so the state is closer to normal when voters are asked to decide its comes out.
The governor has repeatedly said short and unpredictable supplies are to blame for what has been criticized as a confusing and chaotic vaccination process that has left many poorer communities behind.
State officials bluntly announced earlier this month that 40% of the state’s new vaccine doses would go to vulnerable communities, but the move has frustrated local officials in the Bay Area, which did not count. almost none of the priority communities.
Santa Clara County Executive Dr. Jeffrey V. Smith recently described the program as “a bogus equity plan.” Mayor Vicente Sarmiento of Santa Ana, the seat of Orange County and home to many low-income Latinos, praised the plan.
Earlier Thursday, Announcement by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that any state resident aged 40 or over would be eligible as of Monday and that the minimum age would drop to 18 on April 5.
More than most states, Florida has placed an emphasis on age, rather than occupation or other risk factors, in its approach to vaccine eligibility. The state began by focusing on people 65 and older, then lowered the age threshold to 50. As of Wednesday, 24 percent of Florida’s total population received at least one vaccine and 14 percent are fully vaccinated, according to a New York Times Analysis data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Number of new virus cases reported in Florida has hovered around 4,600 per day in recent weeks, a level that health officials say is still too high, even though it has fallen significantly from a high earlier this year.
The state’s efforts to reopen its tourism industry have not been a problem. In Miami Beach, local officials were overwhelmed by spring break revelers who ignored safety precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing. The situation got so bad that the city imposed a curfew and sent police in riot gear to disperse the crowds.