California and Florida say more adults will have access to vaccines next week, and all soon after.

State officials bluntly announced earlier this month that 40% of the state’s new vaccine doses would go to vulnerable communities, but the move has frustrated local officials in the Bay Area, which did not count. almost none of the priority communities.

Santa Clara County Executive Dr. Jeffrey V. Smith recently described the program as “a bogus equity plan.” Mayor Vicente Sarmiento of Santa Ana, the seat of Orange County and home to many low-income Latinos, praised the plan.

Earlier Thursday, Announcement by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that any state resident aged 40 or over would be eligible as of Monday and that the minimum age would drop to 18 on April 5.

More than most states, Florida has placed an emphasis on age, rather than occupation or other risk factors, in its approach to vaccine eligibility. The state began by focusing on people 65 and older, then lowered the age threshold to 50. As of Wednesday, 24 percent of Florida’s total population received at least one vaccine and 14 percent are fully vaccinated, according to a New York Times Analysis data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Number of new virus cases reported in Florida has hovered around 4,600 per day in recent weeks, a level that health officials say is still too high, even though it has fallen significantly from a high earlier this year.

The state’s efforts to reopen its tourism industry have not been a problem. In Miami Beach, local officials were overwhelmed by spring break revelers who ignored safety precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing. The situation got so bad that the city imposed a curfew and sent police in riot gear to disperse the crowds.