California accepts indoor sports, concerts as COVID cases plunge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Sports, theater and music fans will once again be able to reclaim their place in California as coronavirus cases in the state plummet and vaccinations jump.

After a year-long ban on most indoor seats, the state on Friday paved the way for a literal staging that could see the resumption of NBA games and live entertainment shows in the Most countries from April 15th.

Most of the state’s 58 counties will be allowed to allow at least a few seats indoors, as they fall under the lower three levels of California’s COVID-19 four-level restriction plan. Large population centers like San Francisco, Santa Clara County, and Los Angeles County are in the second least restrictive orange tier. Only three counties – San Joaquin, Merced and Inyo – remain in the highest purple level, indicating a “widespread” COVID-19 risk.

Others will be allowed to sit indoors “with capacity limits and modifications, including physical distance, advance ticket purchases, designated areas for eating and drinking, and limited attendance to state visitors, ”according to a state public health announcement.

In the red tier, sites for up to 1,500 people can operate at 10% capacity and reach 25% if all guests provide proof of vaccination or a negative test. Sites of 1501 or more people may operate at 20% of their capacity in the red level, but guests must show proof of vaccination or a negative test. The capacity increases for levels where the virus is less prevalent.

State officials will not require testing or proof of vaccination for some of these events. Events that require testing and vaccinations will be allowed to have more paying customers than those that don’t. Only people living in California can attend these live shows.

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced that fans will be allowed to return to Staples Center for an April 15 game against the Boston Celtics.

“Obviously, we don’t know exactly how many fans will still be there, but just having a few will give us a lot of energy,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “It’s one of the favorite things everyone else to do is go to Lakers games, and they haven’t been able to do that during this pandemic.”

The story continues

Ben Bleiman, a San Francisco nightlife activist and president of the California Music and Culture Association, said venues need full capacity to make money – but members will take the change, though with apprehension.

“On the one hand, you get the thrill and joy of reopening,” he said, adding on the other, “there’s a certain fear that something is going to go wrong.

California has eased restrictions on COVID-19 as it recovers from a deadly winter outbreak, though public health officials are still urging people to follow social distancing and mask-wearing protocols. Hospitalization and death rates have dropped, and the rate of people testing positive for the virus is at near record highs.

California rules are different for private indoor gatherings, including weddings, reunions, or conferences. These are only allowed if all guests test negative for the coronavirus at least 72 hours in advance or show full proof of vaccination. The changes do not mention the requirement for proof of vaccination and place much of the enforcement on business owners and operators.

“Allowing some of these activities and opportunities for people who are vaccinated is an incentive,” said Dee Dee Myers, director of the Governor’s Office for Business and Economic Development. “If they can go back to some of their favorite things to do because they are vaccinated, then hopefully a few other people will go for the vaccination.”

The new rules appear to be pushing California towards a vaccine verification system, a very controversial issue across the country. New York has launched a digital pass that residents can use to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test accepted at major entertainment venues. But Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Friday banning companies from requiring so-called “vaccine passports.”

President Joe Biden’s administration has said the federal government will not be proposing a national passport application for vaccines, leaving that to the private sector. But the federal government is developing regulations on how and when these passports can be used.

California public health official Dr Tomás Aragón said on Friday the state would follow the federal government’s lead, but said vaccinations would not be needed for essential services.

California’s new rules come as the state administered nearly 19 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Almost 6.9 million people are fully immunized in a state of nearly 40 million people. Only people 50 and older are eligible statewide to get the vaccine now, followed by those 16 and older on April 15.

___

Har reported from San Francisco.